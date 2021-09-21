CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Point, NY

FBI Executes Search Warrant At Home Of Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Brian Laundrie

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDbpO_0c23HGZP00

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Department in Utah released the 911 call that a witness made last month that prompted police to pull Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito over on the highway.

In the bodycam video , police believed Gabby was the aggressor, having left scratches on Brian, but the witness tells 911 Gabby was the one who was hit.

Caller: “The gentleman was slapping the girl.”

911 operator: “He was slapping her?”

Caller: “Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and drove off.”

The caller then goes on to describe the van the couple was in.

Meanwhile, the FBI searched Laundrie’s home Monday in Florida, where he is still missing.

The search warrant document says Petito had many talks and exchanged texts with her mother, Nicole Schmidt, who said that “during these conversations there appeared to be more and more tension between her and Laundrie.”

Schmidt also said she received an “odd text” from Gabby on Aug. 27, which reads, “Can you help Stan? I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

Stan is Petito’s grandfather, but Schmidt said she never called him Stan. That made her think that something was wrong with her daughter, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

WATCH: Ericka Jackson reports from North Port, Florida

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, it’s a tragic ending that no one in the Long Island town of Blue Point was ready to hear.

Petito was remembered Monday as a beautiful soul, a pure, happy person.

Yet the case is far from over. Another Blue Point native, Laundrie, is still missing . While he is not labeled as a suspect, he is a very wanted man.

MORE : Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events

In the idyllic waterfront community of Blue Point, there is mourning and grief. A flag is at half staff at the library, where a yearbook shows the smiling images of Petito and Laundrie before their cross country trip became a national mystery, and tragedy.

“It’s just so devastating. A beautiful girl, life gone too short,” said family friend Denise Chiuchiolo.

“Nobody thought it would end this way. Everybody thought that maybe they would find her alive,” said Blue Point resident Giancarlo Biancamano.

“We all feared this would be the ending and hoped for the best, and it’s tragic,” said Bayport resident Nancy Hill.

Twelve hundred miles away, in North Port, Florida, law enforcement swarmed the Laundrie home, executing a court-authorized search warrant. FBI agents escorted his parents to an unmarked vehicle while they searched.

Laundrie returned to his parents’ home from the cross country trip on Sept. 1 without Petito and refused to aid in the investigation in her disappearance. Over the weekend, his parents reported him missing . Days of searching a vast nearby reserve has turned up nothing, begging the question: How did law enforcement lose track of him?

“He was back here in this community for 10 days before she was reported missing. That’s a lot of time for someone to get their act together,” said Josh Taylor, public information officer for North Port, Florida. “We certainly think Brian has some explaining to do.”

Alfredo Garcia, a former Florida prosecutor and dean of St. Thomas University College of Law, explained that before finding a body, there may not be sufficient evidence for constant surveillance.

“They certainly did not have enough to link him to a potential crime, so that tied their hands,” Garcia said

The FBI has not said what led them to the Grand Teton location where human remains, believed to be Petito, were found . But it thanked the public for its remarkable response and tips.

CBS News spoke to Petito’s close friend, Rose Davis, who said the couple had its issues.

“Every relationship has bumps and everything like that,” Davis said. “I would have never have thought this could happen.”

Laundrie’s attorney had no comment Monday, and a news conference planned for Tuesday on Long Island has been canceled.

An attorney for Petito’s family said Sunday’s developments were devastating for the family and friends. He wants to give them a period where they can grieve in peace.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Petito’s grief-stricken father posted on social media, saying that she “touched the world.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joseph Petito (@petitojoseph)

“As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time,” said Charles Jones, supervisory senior resident agent for FBI Denver.

Davis sais she thinks Laundrie has to know something.

“I wanted to text him and be like, please, please give me something,” Davis said.

For now, the main focus is on the FBI search and the cause of death of the person believed to be Petito.

Experts say the was body likely exposed to the elements.

“There could be rain, there could be intense heat, insect activity, other animals,” criminal pathologist Dr. Priya Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, a coroner is expected to conduct a thorough autopsy.

“You X-ray her. You look at every possible piece of trace evidence, and I don’t just mean on the body, but at the scene as well,” Banerjee said.

CBS2’s John Dias and Dick Brennan contributed to this report.

Comments / 28

Guest
10d ago

This story is so heartbreaking!.Gabby didnt deserve this, Nobody does..Its a selfish, angry act to kill anyone. My heart condolences to the Family, Gabbys life is irreplaceable..RIP Beautiful

Reply
11
hunterwilder
10d ago

The story of this missing woman is incredible on so many levels, I hardly know where to begin. I find it impossible to believe Laundrie was allowed to refuse police questioning after it was determined Gabby was missing. What reason could there possibly have been for his being allowed to remain silent when every moment could count to save her? What reason did he give his parents for failing to return with his fiance? Parents always know when their children are lying. Under the circumstances, they must've detected something was badly wrong. If the remains found are those of Gabby, by protecting their son, Laundrie's parents have some explaining to do. Which brings me to my next (rhetorical) question. What sort of man pushes a woman, especially one that tiny? And, what's this about not searching Carlton Reserve? Corruption, laziness, incompetence? My heartfelt condolences to Gabby's grieving parents, family and friends. May justice be served.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD Commissioner Says Teenagers Being ‘Gunned Down And Killed’ Is ‘The Real Crisis In New York City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is calling it a crisis – teenagers gunned down on city streets. Just this week, three 16-year-old were shot and killed in separate incidents, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Thursday. Police said Cahlil Pennington was shot and killed in East New York, Brooklyn around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. That shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The next night, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops say Jaden Turnage died from a gunshot to his chest. That shooting is being investigated as possibly gang-related. Just a few hours earlier, Nisayah Sanchez was shot and killed in the Belmont section of the Bronx. The three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Suspects Punch 3 People In Face, Knock Cyclist Off Bike In Series Of Unprovoked Attacks In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a cyclist and three pedestrians were attacked within hours of each other Tuesday in Brooklyn. Officers believe the same three men were responsible in each incident. The first attack was caught on camera shortly before 6:30 p.m. on East 27th Street near Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the suspects walked up to an 81-year-old man and asked, “Where is the B44 bus?” When the victim started to give directions, one suspect punched him in the face. About 15 minutes later, police said the group punched a 64-year-old man in the face near Avenue U and East 29th Street. Then later that night, they alleged asked a 76-year-old woman a question on Avenue Y near Brown Street and punched her in the face when she began to answer. Police said one suspect was also seen on video hitting a cyclist in the back of the head, knocking the victim off their bike. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bandits Walk Out Of Ulta Beauty In Commack With $9,000 Worth Of Cologne

COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The shoplifting spree at Long Island beauty shops continues. Suffolk County Police say three men stole $9,000 worth of cologne. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on July 30. It’s just the another in a string of similar crimes. Experts told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff retailers nationwide are losing millions of dollars in high-end goods. Ulta Beauty stores in Suffolk County have been hit more than 25 times this year. “I’d say it’s organized, its brazen, and it’s a trend nationally, and certainly a trend out here,” Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives Mathew Lewis told Gusoff earlier this year. Experts say this isn’t...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officers Buy Safety Device For 90-Year-Old Robbery Victim In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers helped out one of the victims of a rash of Bronx robberies. The NYPD says the officers used their own money to buy 90-year-old John Valenti a safety device that makes noise when he’s in danger. When Officers McDowell & Alcantara from the @NYPD49Pct heard that a 90-year-old man was robbed recently, they wanted him to know that he wasn't alone & they cared. Using their own money, they bought him an audible alarm alerting the public if he ever needed help or was in danger. pic.twitter.com/M6UXU6fb76 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2021 A surveillance camera captured the moment someone robbed Valenti as he was checking his mail last week. READ MORE: Caught On Video: Police Say Man Suspected Of Robbing 7 Unsuspecting Seniors In The Bronx Police say that same suspect is responsible for at least seven robberies in the past five months. All of the victims were over the age of 65.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Point, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, NY
City
Blue Point, NY
City
Denver, NY
State
Florida State
City
Bayport, NY
State
Utah State
CBS New York

About 20 Dogs Found In Deplorable Conditions In Brooklyn Home, Man Arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is under arrest in a case of animal cruelty in Brooklyn. Police responded to a house on East 94th Street in Canarsie. They say inside, they found about 20 dogs crammed in small cages with no water, covered in feces and urine. The man renting an apartment in the home was arrested. The homeowner had called police to complain about the smell. The dogs are now being cared for by the ASPCA.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Fight Between Neighbors Leads To Deadly Stabbing In Dutchess County, Sheriff’s Office Says

TOWN OF BEEKMAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fight between neighbors led to a deadly stabbing late Wednesday night in Dutchess County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a disturbance around 11 p.m. on Hickory Lane in the Town of Beekman. The sheriff’s office said Willem Salcius, 32, started an argument with his neighbors before stabbing three of them. William McGoorty, 35, died of his injuries at the scene. Robert McGoorty, 30, and Edward McGoorty, 58, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sheriffs said Salcius died by suicide at the scene. There’s no word on what led up to the deadly dispute.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Former NYC Department Of Education Senior Official Eric Goldstein Arrested On Extortion Conspiracy, Bribery Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former top official for New York City’s Department of Education has been arrested. Eric Goldstein is charged with extortion conspiracy and bribery. Goldstein allegedly solicited and accepted bribes in a scheme to steer food contracts to the company of three co-defendants. He’s being released on $150,000 bond. Goldstein was fired by the DOE in 2018 after complaints about the school busing division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Uber Driver Gui Ping Han Could Suffer Permanent Blindness In One Eye After Attack In East Village, Wife Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Uber driving continues to recover Thursday, a month after an attack that could leave him blind in one eye. Police said it happened after he refused an illegal street hail in the East Village, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. Gui Ping Han said he was supposed to be picking up a passenger when the suspect tried to hail his vehicle. Han refused, but the suspect wouldn’t take no for an answer. Dashcam video shows the suspect moments before police said he bashed Han in the face with a cellphone. It was a split-second decision that changed Han’s life forever. Perez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fianc#Long Island#Cbs2#Fbitampa#Cbs News#Instagram
CBS New York

2 Teenagers Stabbed Outside Bronx High School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenagers were stabbed outside a Bronx high school Wednesday. Police say it happened outside Harry S. Truman High School on Baychester Avenue just after 3 p.m. Three people allegedly got into a fight, and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were stabbed. Both were taken to a local hospital. The third student left the scene. The Department of Education says they are working closely with the NYPD to investigate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Search Intensifying For Missing New Jersey Native Lauren Cho, Last Seen In Southern California

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is intensifying for a missing woman from New Jersey. Thirty-year-old Lauren Cho traveled cross-country with her boyfriend before disappearing. She was last seen in Yucca Valley in southern California, which is about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park. Len Gherardi told CBS2’s Cory James a friendship with Lauren Cho began nearly 15 years ago when they met in choir at Hunterdon Central Regional High School. “Most people call her El,” Gherardi said. “I always called her Lauren. It was just my thing.” Their bond got stronger when the two worked together at Gherardi’s tattoo and piercing shop...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Police: Victims Pistol Whipped, Tied Up With Duct Tape In Bronx Home Invasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent home invasion and robbery in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at East 170th Street and Grand Concourse in Mount Eden. Police said two men followed a 34-year-old woman into an apartment and pistol-whipped a 37-year-old man inside. The suspects allegedly put duct tape on both victims’ hands and mouths, then stole $30,000 cash, four gold chains and two Rolex watches. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the men took off in a gray Honda sedan, heading south on Grand Concourse. The male victim suffered a minor cut on his head, and the woman was not hurt. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Driver Shot To Death In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old driver was shot and killed Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Foster Avenue and East 80th Street in Canarsie. Police said the victim was found inside an Infiniti G35 with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been reported. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

1 Person Hospitalized After Garbage Truck Crashes In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — One person was hospitalized after an out-of-control garbage truck crashed overnight in Brooklyn. The truck slammed into a parked car before jumping a curb and ending up wedged against a building. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near Avenue O and East 26th Street in Midwood. The cause is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island Couple Thanks First Responders Who Helped Deliver Baby Boy On Their Kitchen Floor

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A frightening baby delivery on Long Island had a happy ending thanks to a team effort by volunteer paramedics, police officers and a brave new mom. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, the baby boy is now thriving after the kitchen floor deliver was fraught with complications. How do you thank someone for saving a life that had just begun? Parents Heather Warren and Christian Budiarjo did it publicly at Suffolk Police headquarters, reuniting with the paramedics and officers who saved their newborn baby, Kendall, last month. “It’s so nice to have everyone back together again, and we just can’t...
YAPHANK, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: CBS2 Goes Inside Rikers Island To See How The Department Of Correction Is Trying To Turn Things Around

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Manhattan District Attorney is advising prosecutors not to ask for bail for certain non-violent offenses that could put someone on Rikers Island. This comes as alarms have been raised about the conditions there. A federal judge has ordered significant changes for Rikers Island and other New York City jails. The emergency order requires the city to immediately come up with an interim security plan to address ongoing issues. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas got an exclusive look inside to see how the Department of Correction is trying to turn things around. The city has not allowed cameras outside of the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Stolen School Bus Crashes Into Cars In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects who stole a school bus, then crashed it into parked cars in Brooklyn. According to police, two people stole the bus from Canarsie around noon after the driver left it parked with the keys in the ignition. The joyride ended 30 minutes later in East New York. “I was on my way to work and I heard my alarms go off in my car. I came outside to see what the situation was. Then I saw the vehicle that’s behind me struck my vehicle and behind this vehicle was a school bus,” witness Jose Delgado said. One person inside one of the parked cars was injured. No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Uber Driver Suffers Serious Eye Injury In East Village Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an Uber driver may lose his eye after an altercation last month in Manhattan. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on August 28 near East 14th Street and Third Avenue in the East Village. Surveillance video appears to show the suspect running through the middle of the street trying to hail a ride. When the Uber driver wouldn’t pick him up, police said the suspect hit the 45-year-old victim in the face with his cellphone. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a serious injury to his left eye. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

17-Year-Old Killed In Shooting In Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say the victim of a deadly shooting in Elizabeth was just 17 years old. Paul Baez was found Monday afternoon on Fulton Street. Police were called to the area after reports for gunshots. Union County prosecutors are asking for information from witnesses. No arrests have been made.
ELIZABETH, NJ
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Police Say Man Suspected Of Robbing 7 Unsuspecting Seniors In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect behind a months-long robbery spree targeting more than half a dozen elderly victims in the Bronx. One of the brazen crimes was caught on camera last Wednesday in the Pelham Parkway section. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, photos with the word “predator” are plastered near Pelham Parkway South and Cruger Avenue. The community, fiercely protective of its seniors, is furious a serial robber is targeting the most vulnerable, like 90-year-old John Valenti. “He grabbed me from the back, put his hands inside my pockets, pulled out the money and ran and that was...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 900 Students In Toms River In COVD Quarantine Following District-Wide Outbreak

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Nearly 900 students in Toms River are in COVID quarantine after a district-wide outbreak of the virus. That means one in 14 students in Toms River have either had COVID or been impacted by the virus since the start of the school year. Some blame the district’s lax mask policy for the recent spike. As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, sophomore Navaeh Darby contracted COVID at Toms River High School South just days into the new school year. “On the first day of school, a lot of people didn’t wear their masks,” Darby said. “You’re accumulating all their germs, so now...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy