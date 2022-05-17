ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League golden boot 2021: Who leads goalscoring charts this season?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3392YK_0c21XOCb00

Goalscoring remains as highly prized as ever and the top forwards in the country will know there’s more competition than ever to win one of the most coveted personal accolades in the Premier League in 2021/22: the Golden Boot .

As if the presence of regular scorers Harry Kane , Jamie Vardy , Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes wasn’t enough, they have been joined this term by Chelsea’s £97m signing Romelu Lukaku and perhaps this generation’s most relentless goalscorer of all, Cristiano Ronaldo , who is back at Manchester United .

Elsewhere, Danny Ings has swapped Southampton for Aston Villa, while Patrick Bamford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will join him in being among those aiming to be the highest English goalscorer for the campaign - and prove their worth as alternatives to Kane in the national team set-up under Gareth Southgate.

The battle to race to the top of the table is the main one from a team perspective, but all teams need goals to achieve those seasonal objectives and the Premier League’s top scorers will be helping their clubs get there.

Here are the latest standings in the race for the Golden Boot, as well as the odds on who will win the award come May and the end of the season.

Premier League top scorers at the January international break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mndqn_0c21XOCb00

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool - 16 goals

2. Diogo Jota, Liverpool - 10

3. Jamie Vardy, Leicester - 9

=4. Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal - 8

=4. Raphinha, Leeds - 8

=4. Sadio Mane, Liverpool - 8

=4. Emmanuel Dennis, Watford - 8

=4. Michael Antonio, West Ham - 8

=4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United - 8

=4. Son Heung-min, Tottenham - 8

Premier League Golden Boot winner odds

*Selected players, odds via Betfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqQZM_0c21XOCb00

Mohamed Salah 2/9

Cristiano Ronaldo 10/1

Diogo Jota 11/1

Jamie Vardy 25/1

Harry Kane 33/1

Romelu Lukaku 33/1

Sadio Mane 40/1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

Manchester City staged a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to win the Premier League title after scoring a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.In just five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench and scored twice, as Rodri also scored with a remarkable strike.Manchester City snatched the title from second-placed Liverpool, which could have overtaken City with a victory over Wolves.City managed to turn the game around after a dismal first-half performance and made Liverpool’s eventual win redundant.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp likens strength of Liverpool squad to having ‘Ferraris in the garage’Man City will give everything to secure title in final game, Guardiola says'The best moment of my life': Sergio Aguero reacts to his new statue
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta in ‘a lot of pain’ over Arsenal missing CL qualification

Mikel Arteta admitted he was still haunted by Monday’s defeat to Newcastle as Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification despite a 5-1 victory over Everton at Emirates Stadium.Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard scored as the Gunners finished the Premier League season in fifth place, their fate sealed by Tottenham beating Norwich 5-0.Only a Spurs collapse at Carrow Road would have seen Arsenal edge their north London rivals for fourth and Arteta felt the damage had already been done with the 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park that meant their destiny was no longer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

My players are legends, says Pep Guardiola after Manchester City’s title success

Pep Guardiola branded his Manchester City stars “legends” for securing a fourth Premier League title in five years following a breathless end to the season against Aston Villa.A decade on from Sergio Aguero sealing the crown in a jaw-dropping 3-2 final day win, a rocking Etihad Stadium witnessed similar drama just as the title appeared to be slipping from their grasp.Matty Cash and former Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho scored against stunned City, who knew the crown would head to Anfield if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds eventually found a way to beat well-drilled Wolves.Liverpool ended up 3-1 victors but City by that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City again provide title drama as Pep Guardiola rectifies errors from his bench

I swear you’ll never see anything like this again. But honestly, when Manchester City have a league title to win and lose on the last day, who knows what can happen?They had been here before, of course. This was the fourth time they led a title race going into the final day in recent memory, the third at the Etihad, and one of those was just about the most extraordinary moment English football has ever witnessed. And just in case anyone needed a helpful reminder of it, the Etihad’s jumbotron replayed the ‘93:20’ moment shortly before the start of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails Man City achievement and credits title rivals Liverpool

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City’s stars and title rivals Liverpool after Sunday’s breathless comeback victory secured a fourth Premier League triumph in five years and sparked bedlam.A decade on from Sergio Aguero sealing the crown in a jaw-dropping 3-2 final day win, a rocking Etihad Stadium witnessed similar drama just as the title appeared to be slipping out of their grasp.Matty Cash and ex-Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho scored against stunned City, who knew the crown would head along the M62 to Anfield if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds eventually found a way to beat well-drilled Wolves.Liverpool ended up 3-1 victors but City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley relegation pain ‘will always be there’, caretaker boss Mike Jackson admits

Burnley’s caretaker manager Mike Jackson said he did not expect the pain of relegation to ever go away after a final-day 2-1 defeat to Newcastle ended the club’s six-year stay in the Premier League.The Clarets began the day needing to match Leeds’ result at Brentford but fell 2-0 down to goals from Callum Wilson – the first from the penalty spot after an inexplicable Nathan Collins handball – before Maxwel Cornet’s 69th-minute strike sparked a late fightback which fell short as Leeds’ win condemned Burnley to the drop.Jackson, who replaced Sean Dyche last month, had made Burnley favourites to avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick thankful to Brighton for helping Man Utd secure Europa League spot

Ralf Rangnick was thankful Brighton helped Manchester United qualify for next season’s Europa League following their own 1-0 loss away to Crystal Palace.Rangnick left the hotseat by telling incoming boss Erik Ten Hag to focus on improving the team spirit at Old Trafford.The Red Devils saw a sorry campaign end with another defeat after Wilfried Zaha’s first-half goal but they avoided the embarrassment of dropping into the Europa Conference League after West Ham were unable to win at Brighton.It meant United finished the season in sixth but there would have been little positives for Ten Hag to take after he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrea Radrizzani looks forward with Jesse Marsch after Leeds retain Premier League status

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes head coach Jesse Marsch is “the man to take this club forward” after they retained their Premier League status.Marsch’s side won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day and in bettering Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle – the Clarets lost 2-1 – Leeds survived.Majority shareholder Radrizzani said in a statement: “Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.“As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Southampton#English#The Premier League
The Independent

Jesse Marsch always believed Leeds would stay in the Premier League

Jesse Marsch insisted he always believed Leeds United would stay in the Premier League after they clinched safety on the final day of the season with a 2-1 victory against nine-man Brentford.Leeds went into the match at the Brentford Community Stadium needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle and did so as the Clarets went down 2-1.Leeds took the lead in the second half through Raphinha’s 56th-minute spot-kick and, after substitute Sergi Canos headed an equaliser for the Bees, Jack Harrison fired an injury-time winner to ensure Leeds beat the drop.“I believed that we were going to do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A week of shame: Football’s pitch invasion battle

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen became the latest victim of pitch-invasion violence when he was attacked during Manchester City’s title celebrations at the Etihad Stadium.Sunday’s events came after ugly scenes earlier in the week, with incidents at Goodison Park and Vale Park after fans spilled onto the pitch, while a supporter was jailed for assaulting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp at Nottingham Forest.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the incidents to have occurred in recent days.Tuesday – City GroundNottingham Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday after he deliberately charged at Sheffield United’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes furious as West Ham let Europa League chance slip

West Ham United boss David Moyes warned his players they will be out of the door should they repeat the dismal second-half performance which cost the club a Europa League return.The Hammers, who suffered semi-final heartbreak in the continental competition just over two weeks ago, were on course to snatch sixth position from Manchester United after Michail Antonio put them ahead against Brighton.But second-half strikes from Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck earned the Seagulls a deserved 3-1 success to prevent Moyes’ men capitalising on United’s 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.The east London club must be content with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp’s pride is tinged with disappointment after final day drama

Jurgen Klopp was proud but disappointed after seeing his Liverpool side miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.A rollercoaster afternoon saw the Reds’ fans buoyed by City’s struggles against Aston Villa while they willed their side to find a way to defeat Wolves after conceding an early goal.They eventually managed it with late goals from Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson earning a 3-1 victory but City mounted their own comeback to maintain their one-point advantage.The result ended Liverpool’s hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple ahead of next weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, and Klopp said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel keen for takeover to be completed to begin Chelsea rebuild

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s transfer market “disadvantage” deepens every day that the Blues’ takeover remains incomplete.The Chelsea boss insisted the Blues’ “hands are tied” while Todd Boehly’s Stamford Bridge club purchase continues to be held up.The Roman Abramovich era officially ended with Chelsea beating already-relegated Watford 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to cement their third-place finish.Ross Barkley netted the final goal of Abramovich’s tenure, after 19 years and 21 trophies.Boehly was on hand to watch the Blues complete their season, but the US magnate cannot leap into transfer action with the west Londoners still operating under a strict temporary Government...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City pledge to ban fan after attack on Robin Olsen during pitch invasion

Manchester City have apologised to Robin Olsen and vowed to indefinitely ban the fan who attacked Aston Villa’s goalkeeper during Sunday’s pitch invasion.Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation after Everton fans invaded the pitch on Thursday and fans streamed onto the field on Sunday after City’s 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa which secured the Premier League title.Club statement: Aston Villa— Manchester City (@ManCity) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli says his medal was stolen after title win as Granada relegated from La Liga

AC Milan secured their first Serie A title in 11 years – although head coach Stefano Pioli has pleaded for the return of his winner’s medal after claiming it was stolen amid the presentation ceremony.The Rossoneri got their hands on the Scudetto for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign courtesy of a 3-0 win at Sassuolo, with Olivier Giroud bagging a brace and Franck Kessie also on the scoresheet.Pioli was the figurehead behind Milan’s 19th top-flight title, with his former side Inter settling for second despite their own 3-0 win over Sampdoria, although the 56-year-old had a sour end...
SOCCER
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko gives heartfelt thanks for support

Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears as he thanked Manchester City for their support after clinching his fourth Premier League title with the club.The Ukraine international has been a key figure in City’s latest success despite the emotional turmoil he has suffered since Russia’s invasion of his homeland in February.Zinchenko came off the bench and made a significant contribution as City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point on Sunday.“At some point, especially in the beginning, I didn’t think too much about football because it is impossible to live with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We want to be safe’: Patrick Vieira reveals concerns over fan incidents on pitch

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has spoken publicly for the first time about his incident involving a fan at Everton on Thursday and admitted he feared for his own safety and that of his players.The 3-2 midweek win for the Toffees secured their Premier League status and sparked a pitch invasion at Goodison Park, the latest in a long line to occur in England after similar scenarios at Nottingham Forest, Northampton and Port Vale during the past week.As Vieira was walking off the pitch to the away dressing room, he appeared to be repeatedly goaded by a fan and then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Another dramatic chapter in a compelling Premier League story

What will the Premier League’s scriptwriters come up with next?The 30th season since the breakaway ended with one of its most dramatic final days.Ten years after Sergio Aguero wrote his name into English football folklore, Manchester City fans feared they would need to fly the Argentinian back from the Spanish Grand Prix, their side trailing 2-0 at home to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side.Gerrard was about to do what he could never quite manage as a player – to help Liverpool win the Premier League – and the fact another former Red, Philippe Coutinho, had scored Villa’s second only added...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte completes ‘big challenge’ of taking Tottenham into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says qualifying for the Champions League is like winning a trophy, but again refused to commit to being at the club next season.Spurs booked a return to the top tier of European football with a 5-0 romp at Norwich, where Son Heung-min shared the Golden Boot with Mohamad Salah after scoring two goals, completing an achievement Conte has described as a miracle.Tottenham were ninth when the Italian took over in November and then seven points adrift of fourth when they lost to Burnley in February, but 10 wins from their next 14 games saw them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fernandinho says fifth Premier League title with Man City is ‘dream come true’

Fernandinho says winning the Premier League for a fifth time is a “dream come true”, especially as he is leaving Manchester City this summer.The Brazilian international joined City in 2013 and has since won the English domestic title in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. It was a tough ask for City as they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa but they pulled off a sensational comeback to win the game 3-2. City, in the end, needed to beat Villa as Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1. If City had lost or drawn against Villa the Reds would have been crowned champions.“To...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy