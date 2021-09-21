CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 Suspects In Custody For Deadly Beating Outside Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two of four suspects wanted in connection to a deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia last week have been taken into custody. This comes after police issued warrants for the arrest of two other suspects, 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza-Gonzalez, AKA Victor Hugo . Police believe the pair are brothers.

Philadelphia police say 32-year-old Omar Arce and 33-year-old Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta have been charged with murder, attempted murder and other related charges.

There’s a total of four suspects. Two of those suspects, police say, have been identified and now police have issued arrest warrants for them.

“There have been a lot of tips called in,” Assistant DA Chesley Lightsey said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is now crediting the public’s help in leading to the identification of two suspects involved in the deadly, brutal beating of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philly last week.

“The public has been exceptionally responsive in giving information and so the investigation is going well at this point,” Lightsey said.

These are the four suspects police are looking for — including two who are now identified as 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza-Gonzalez, aka Victor Hugo.

“There are two arrest warrants currently active for two individuals,” Lightsey said.

Police are hopeful someone will recognize the suspects in this security video.

“The video was of exceptional quality and was obviously quite graphic,” Lightsey said.

Philadelphia police released video of the attack on Friday.

Investigators say as Cortes was beaten and left for dead, his 64-year-old father and a 28-year-old friend were also seriously injured. It happened after an argument outside Pat’s turned into a fight.

Now, tips over the incident are still pouring in.

A $20,000 reward is also being offered for information that leads to a conviction.

“We’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to bring all of the suspects in soon,” Lightsey said.

Eyewitness News talked to the victim’s family Monday over the phone. They are still heartbroken over what they call a senseless murder and are now planning Cortes’ funeral.

The family has set up a GoFundMe .

