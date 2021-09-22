CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez Banks Charged In Crystal Knife Attack; Victims Expected To Survive

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man faces an attempted murder charge in connection to a knife attack that injured two women early Saturday morning in Crystal.

Police says it happened at about 1:30 a.m. at a residence on the 5000 block of Douglas Drive after someone called 911 “screaming for help.”

Officers arrived to find a man and two women with knife wounds, one of whom was without a pulse. Resuscitation efforts by the officers and paramedics proved successful, and the woman is expected to recover.

Cortez Deon Banks, 27, was charged Tuesday by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with one count each of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and domestic violence. Banks had previously been convicted of domestic violence.

Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.

CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Yellow Medicine County After Car, Tractor Collide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Dassel man is dead after a car and tractor collided in Yellow Medicine County Sunday evening. According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:34 p.m. in Norman Township on County Road 36 near Highway 75. When first responders arrived the car was found in a cornfield near the road and the driver, 51-year-old Allen Hanson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the tractor was hauling farming equipment at the time of the crash and the driver, 27-year-old Keagan Drietz of Canby, was uninjured in the accident.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Warsame Abdihoosh Charged In Fatal Shooting At Busy East St. Paul Shopping Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons on the city’s east side on Thursday afternoon, marking St. Paul’s 28th homicide of 2021. Warsame Ahmed Abdihoosh, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony assault. According to the criminal complaint, Abdhoosh was at the BP gas station on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue and went inside to give the cashier a “hard time,” as he was having trouble purchasing gas. Neadeau-Lyons’ girlfriend, who knew the cashier, said she felt obligated to say something in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Texas Woman Killed In Crash In Goodhue County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Texas woman was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Goodhue County. The State Patrol says a jeep with two other occupants was traveling south on Highway 57 when it left the roadway and rolled over. The crash happened near 505th Street at roughly 3:30 in the morning. The driver and the passenger, a woman and a man also from Texas, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the woman killed, who was 29-year-old, was not wearing a seatbelt. More information about the victim will be released at a later date.   More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder

Originally published Sept. 23, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, filed his own 11th-hour appeal Thursday. Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Memorial Day of 2020. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. In the filing, Chauvin states he is out of money and “unrepresented by legal counsel in connection with the appeal.” He said he was denied representation by a public defender, and is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review that decision. He also said the Police Officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
