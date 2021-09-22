Cortez Banks Charged In Crystal Knife Attack; Victims Expected To Survive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man faces an attempted murder charge in connection to a knife attack that injured two women early Saturday morning in Crystal.

Police says it happened at about 1:30 a.m. at a residence on the 5000 block of Douglas Drive after someone called 911 “screaming for help.”

Officers arrived to find a man and two women with knife wounds, one of whom was without a pulse. Resuscitation efforts by the officers and paramedics proved successful, and the woman is expected to recover.

Cortez Deon Banks, 27, was charged Tuesday by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with one count each of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and domestic violence. Banks had previously been convicted of domestic violence.

Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.

