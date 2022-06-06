Best anti-vomit bowls for cats: Raise your moggy's meal

Investing in one of the best anti-vomit bowls for cats is well worth it if you have a feline friend who's prone to gobbling down their food at an alarming rate only to bring it all back up later. Some of the best cat food bowls on the market, anti-vomit bowls will help make mealtimes and their aftermath more pleasurable for both your kitty and you.

Before you choose an anti-vomit cat bowl, it's worth having a chat with your vet who will be able to rule out any underlying medical conditions that could be causing your kitty to suffer from digestive distress. Once they've been given a clean bill of health, swapping their food bowl to one that's been designed to encourage healthy digestion is well worth considering.

While at first glance you may not feel there's much of a difference between a regular cat food bowl and an anti-vomit one, the two are in actual fact worlds apart. Anti-vomit bowls, also know as elevated feeding bowls, have been designed to create a more natural eating position, removing the strain on the neck and spine that traditional bowls can create and allowing the food to move more naturally through the digestive tract.

If you've been pondering the question ' should I elevate my cat's food bowl? ' and you have a feline friend who regularly brings their food back up, the answer is a resounding yes. There's a good chance that replacing their old food bowl with an anti-vomit design will be enough to put a stop to that issue. Because they relieve pressure on the body and keep the spine in a more aligned position, these bowls are also ideal for senior cats who suffer with mobility issues or joint pain.

To help you find the right fit for your furkid, we've rounded up the best anti-vomit bowls for cats, with a range of designs to suit every home and budget. Let's take a look...

Y YHY Cat Bowl Anti Vomiting

Best overall anti-vomit bowl for cats

Material: Ceramic | Color: White | Weight: 1.81 pounds | Capacity: 5oz

Two sizes Dishwasher-safe Stable design Not adjustable

No cat owner wants to be cleaning up cat vomit if they can help it. So any bowl that can sort out the problem is a big plus. This ceramic pet-safe bowl from Y YHY is a simple straightforward solution for kittens and most cats. It follows the elevated bowl design that is popular with the vast majority of anti-vomit bowls for cats.

The integrated design features a tilted bowl that pushes the food towards the bottom, making it easy for your fur friend to eat the contents and help with their digestion. Ideal for most cats, it can also be used as a water bowl, just make sure you refill it regularly. The wide base provides a stable stand for the bowl and ensures it won’t tip over and get food – or water – everywhere.

The Y YHY bowl comes in two sizes making it suitable for kittens, cats, and even puppies if you have a shared pet home. The smaller 5-inch bowl sits two inches off the ground at the front and 3.6 inches at the back giving a natural neck position for easy eating. Plenty of room for a portion of food for a smaller cat or kitten.

The large 7.2-inch bowl follows very much the same pattern as its smaller companion but it’s further off the floor and has a bigger capacity, room enough for one big portion that should easily last the day. It sits 3.3 inches off the ground at the front and 5.1 inches at the back.

Both sizes are easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and come in a serene Lake Blue or contemporary grey as well as white – perfect for every home and decor.

Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl Collection

Best budget anti-vomit bowl for cats

Material: Plastic | Color: Grey | Weight: 0.24 pounds | Capacity: 6.5oz

Lightweight Inexpensive Two bowls No slip mat

On the lookout for a basic raised bowl set that won’t break the bank? Then this two-piece set could be just the ticket. It’s inexpensive and is a great starting point, especially if you’ve never ventured into the world of anti-vomit bowls for cats before. If it doesn’t work for your feline friend then you won’t have spent a fortune.

So what’s included in the basic set? You get two molded pet-safe plastic bowls that are lightweight thanks to their hollow base. The modern pedestal design comes in two contemporary colors – white and grey – and holds 6.5oz which will be more than enough to provide food and water for most cats. The oval design is whisker-friendly and angled so that the front of the bowl gives easy access to your kitty cat.

If your furkid is feeling extra hungry you could even fill both bowls with cat food and when one is empty, clean and fill with water. The bowl’s material makes them easy to clean. A quick wash in the warm soapy water in the sink will do the job, but they are dishwasher safe, so you can simply pop them in the top rack for a sparkling clean and germ-free finish.

The downside to the standalone bowls is they aren’t non-slip and food and water can spill onto the floor. You can deal with these problems with an upgrade to include an 8 x 10 75 inches non-skid mat. And with raised edges, any spills will struggle to reach the floor. Happy cat, clean floor – what more could you want?

Legendog 15°Tilted Cat Food Bowl

Best double set anti-vomit bowl for cats

Material: Plastic | Color: Black, White, Transparent | Weight: 1.21 pounds | Capacity: 5.1-inch bowl

Decent capacity Cute design Food scoop accessory Not dishwasher-safe

If you are on the lookout for a sturdy double bowl design to help with your furkid’s vomiting issue, then this set from Legendog is definitely one to consider. The two bowl approach means you can add double the amount of cat food – ideal if you have two or more cats. Or if you have a single cat it can be fed and watered at the same time. A neat touch is the inclusion of a one-portion food scoop with a handle that doubles up as a clip to keep your cat food bag tightly closed and helps keep the food fresh.

The deep 5.1 inches bowls – made of environmentally friendly food-grade plastic – are designed with cute cat ears and come in black or clear. Choose whatever suits your surroundings. Both sit on top of a comfort-inducing 2.5-inch plastic base, which offers a little bounce when your fur friend is eating.

But don’t worry, the bowls aren't going anywhere, the holders are designed with small raised edges which smartly grip the bowl and keep it in place. And they help keep the noise down while your cat’s eating too. They also allow you to set the best eating angle whether your cat is small, medium, or large. For further peace of mind, and to add extra stability to the feeder there are a set of anti-skid rubbers on each corner of the base. This goes a long way to stopping your cat from overturning the base and bowls and making a mess everywhere.

Finally, the feeder’s design means that it is easy to clean, but there’s no mention of it being dishwasher-safe. Take each part and clean with warm soapy water and leave to air dry for a longer-lasting feeder.

Peto Cat Dog Bowl Raised Cat Food Water Bowl

Best 30 degree anti-vomit bowl for cats

Material: Melamine | Color: White, Blue, Pink, Black | Weight: 1.48 pounds | Capacity: 5.5-inch wide bowl

Simple, clean, design Dishwasher safe Up to 30-degree tilt Flimsy magnet

This elevated cat feeder is a little different from the rest you’ll read about in this guide. Sure, it sits in a frame that raises it 2.5 inches off the ground, nothing new there, but the single bowl can tilt up to 30 degrees rather than the more standard 15 degrees. This means you can customize the bowl angle to one that will keep your fur friends happiest. And it makes the bowl a more suitable choice for different size cats. Kittens and small cats can stick with a deep angle for easy access, but it can be maneuvered to a shallower angle for larger cats.

So how does it manage to stay in place when sitting at 30 degrees? Magnets. The base and bowl join together in whatever position you want when you lower the bowl into the frame. The magnets will help stop your kitty cat from overturning the bowl and four non-slip mats on the base help keep the Peto in place.

But be warned the manufacturer does say not to use too much force when using and cleaning the bowl to prevent the magnet at the bottom from falling off. You can always use super strength glue to put it back on if needed. You can throw the bowl in the dishwasher to keep it germ-free - but this can have an effect on the magnet - but don’t put it in the microwave, it’s not built for that.

Made from food-grade melamine the 5.5-inch bowls are perfectly sized for a decent size portion of cat food. While the bowl is non-toxic, tasteless, and pet-safe, it might cause a reaction in a very small number of cats.

FUKUMARU Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls

Best ceramic set of anti-vomit bowls for cats

Material: Ceramic, Bamboo | Color: White | Weight: 2.09 pounds | Capacity: 9oz

Stylish 9oz capacity Food grade ceramic bowls Self assemble

When looking for an anti-vomit bowl for your cat you want something that is safe and practical for your fur friend. But, how about something that looks good in your home at the same time? Well, this is exactly what you get with this stylish two-bowl feeder design from Fukumaru.

A black metal frame is combined with a stylish bamboo holder and a couple of white food-grade ceramic bowls. Be warned you will need to assemble the feeder, but don’t panic because assembly is really simple and quick. A packet of screws is included so you just need a screwdriver and a spare minute or two to put it together.

The bamboo bowl holder stands 3.7 inches off the ground at the front and adds another 1.2 inches at the back creating an ideal 15-degree angle for the bowls. The combination of height and angle is a great eating position, especially for average-sized cats, but still suitable for kittens and larger cats thanks to its 9oz bowl capacity. So if your kitty likes a big portion of its favorite food then these 1.7-inch deep bowls provide enough room to keep them happy and well-fed.

You won’t be able to get quite as much water in the bowl due to the tilt of the frame, so make sure not to overfill. The bamboo holder is durable and strong and is coated with varnish to help waterproof it, but the less water it sees the better. While the bowls are easy to clean and dishwasher safe, don’t put the bamboo in the dishwasher. If you do it won’t last long, just give it a wipe and keep it dry as much as possible.

Companet Cat Dog Automatic Water and Food Bowls

Best small anti-vomit bowl for cats

Material: Plastic | Color: White | Weight: 14oz | Capacity: n/a

Adjustable tilted bowl Bowl and water bottle Easy to clean design Small cats only

This double cat bowl set not only helps with your cat’s vomiting issues but also provides a complete solution for your cat’s feeding needs with its 2 in 1 feeder bowl design. The set brings together a fun and cute cat ear-shaped food bowl and an automatic water feeder. Both are part of a raised stand design that stands 2.5 inches off the ground meaning that your pet kitty cat will be able to stand/crouch in a far more comfortable position when eating. Plus, it relieves pressure on your cat’s neck when eating.

To complement the raised stand the feeding bowl is adjustable and can be comfortably tilted up to 15 degrees to help create a more bespoke position for your cat. The bowl doesn’t have a large capacity and will only hold one average portion at a time.

Made from eco-friendly non-toxic pet-safe food-grade plastic the bowl and stand are accompanied by a 20oz water bottle. This is attached to the stand which makes it easy to add water to the bowl. You won’t get much in the bowl, but enough for a small cat – and it is easy to refill. It’s worth pointing out that the distance between the water and food bowl is narrow, so it’s easy for food to end up in the water. But a big plus is that the feeder is designed as separate components making it easy to clean and stay germ-free.

PETKIT CYBERTAIL Elevated Cat Bowl

Best stainless steel option

Material: Stainless steel and plastic | Color: Black | Weight: 1.48 lbs | Capacity: Approximately 2 cups per bowl

Sophisticated design Bowls are dishwasher safe Solid and durable Bowls aren't replaceable

Stylish, solid and dishwasher-safe, these stainless steel bowls from PETKIT not only look the part, they'll go the distance too. Featuring two food-grade stainless steel bowls, each with around a 2 cup capacity, the 0/15° tilt offers a more comfortable eating position, reducing the strain on the neck and body.

With a deep and wide shape to prevent whisker fatigue and rounded edges to make it easier for your feline friend to access their food, these bowls also come with a slightly inclined surface to prevent food spilling and the rubberised grips on the bottom ensure the feeding station remains firmly in place.

The only downside to this offering by PETKIT is that there's currently no option to purchase replaceable bowls, which means that although the bowls are dishwasher safe, you'll likely end up hand washing them every day to ensure they're clean and ready for the next meal.

How to choose the best anti-vomit bowl for cats

The best anti-vomit bowl for your cat will depend on several factors. The first is height and size. The purpose of an anti-vomit bowl is to raise the feeding bowl off the floor into a more natural position for your pet. So the bigger your cat the higher the bowl will need to be.

Measure your cat’s front legs with their neck in a natural position to give you a rough idea of what you need. If it’s three or four inches an anti-vomit bowl that sits around 2.5 to 3 inches off the ground – a common size – will do the job perfectly well. But if you have a larger cat you’ll need a bowl further from the ground. For multi-cat households, you might want to look at double sets with accompanying stands. Make sure that have a sturdy base so they don’t get tipped over and make a mess.

The bowl size is important, especially if you have a hungry cat and you don’t want to be refilling it more than once a day. A 5-inch bowl with a capacity of five or six ounces is usually adequate for an average cat, But, try a 7-inch bowl if you have a cat that likes to eat. Also, consider the tilt angle. Zero to fifteen degrees is the norm, but you can get up to 30 degrees if your cat needs it.

Make sure any bowl you purchase is durable and easy to clean. Ideally, a cat feeder that is made up of separate parts and is dishwasher-friendly is a great choice to ensure that the bowl stays clean and germ-free. Finally, a word of warning if your cat is vomiting every day or on a regular basis: an anti-vomit bowl might help, but if it doesn’t, contact your vet immediately and get a professional opinion.