CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

These 35 Goods Have Seen the Biggest Recent Increase in Price

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Inflation has been in full swing in recent months with everything from new vehicles to chicken wings seeing rapid increases in price. For some consumers, that’s a problem, especially with the unemployment rate remaining high in some sectors.

Related: Inflation’s Ups and Downs: How It Impacts Your Wallet
Find Out: Could Stimulus Money Be Causing Rapid US Inflation?

Combine that with the fact that federal unemployment benefits ended at the beginning of September and it seems likely that many people will be adversely affected.

Although inflation is high right now, that figure represents the entire economy. But not every product/service is the same, and some have increased in price faster than others. In fact, some items have even gotten cheaper .

One thing to notice in this gallery is that nearly every product/service in this gallery has seen its price increases level off in the June-July 2021 time period. Some have even gone negative.

But as far as over the last year, let’s dive right in and take a look at which items increased in price the most between July 2020 and July 2021.

Last updated: Sept. 16, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N4fC_0c1TlC4F00

35. Medical Care Commodities

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: -2.1%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

See: Pandemic Shortages: Buy This, Not That

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzp8k_0c1TlC4F00

34. Medical Care Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 0.8%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

Read More: Costco Customers Cannot Get This Staple Item

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isUFm_0c1TlC4F00

33. Nonalcoholic Beverages and Beverage Materials

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.1%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

Good News: As Americans Prepare for Higher Inflation, Food and Gas Prices May Soon Fall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npCvR_0c1TlC4F00

32. Other Food at Home

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.3%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.9%

Goodbye, Seafood? Inflation and Shortages Have Restaurants Taking Items Off the Menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pipz0_0c1TlC4F00

31. Cereals and Bakery Products

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.5%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.0%

Related: Manufacturing Delays Are Making It Harder to Get These 6 Things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KObBw_0c1TlC4F00

30. Motor Vehicle Insurance

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.6%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -0.4%

Find Out More: The Effect of Consumer Spending on Inflation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaM7J_0c1TlC4F00

29. Dairy and Related Products

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.8%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

Read: Why a Costco Membership Is a Smart Financial Move for Families

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vMJe_0c1TlC4F00

28. Rent of Primary Residence

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.9%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

Good To Know: Buying in Bulk -- What to Buy and Skip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PY3TD_0c1TlC4F00

27. Fruits and Vegetables

  • Percent change, July 2020 - July 2021: 2.2%
  • Percent change, June 2021 - July 2021: -0.7%

Save More: 25 Secret Money Traps at Target, Walmart and Other Big-Box Stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2Iwk_0c1TlC4F00

25. Alcoholic Beverages

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.1%

See: Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSglU_0c1TlC4F00

26. Owners' Equivalent Rent of Residences

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

Test Yourself: How Well Do You Know How Much These Common Items Cost in the US?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8cxU_0c1TlC4F00

24. Food at Home

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.6%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357NsZ_0c1TlC4F00

22. Shelter

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.8%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

Discover: 11 Things You Should Never Buy New

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgJXK_0c1TlC4F00

23. Hospital Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.8%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lksGD_0c1TlC4F00

21. Services Less Energy Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.9%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

Learn: 50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMz7R_0c1TlC4F00

20. Food

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 3.4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNrfY_0c1TlC4F00

19. Physicians' Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 3.9%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2Mj1_0c1TlC4F00

18. Electricity

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021 : 4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

Earn While You Spend: 24 Ways To Make Money Off Your Shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWRRx_0c1TlC4F00

17. Motor Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.1%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N99aF_0c1TlC4F00

16. Apparel

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.2%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -1.0%

See: 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3ire_0c1TlC4F00

15. Food Away From Home

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.6%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Y4Pg_0c1TlC4F00

14. Meats, Poultry, Fish and Eggs

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 5.9%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.4%

Helpful: 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBfeQ_0c1TlC4F00

13. Transportation Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -0.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfCqr_0c1TlC4F00

12. Tobacco and Smoking Products

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

Compare: 10 Things That Are Cheaper Today Than They Were 10 Years Ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrsGc_0c1TlC4F00

11. New Vehicles

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIb04_0c1TlC4F00

10. Energy Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 7.2%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

Read: 34 Things That Shouldn’t Be This Expensive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KZlp_0c1TlC4F00

9. Commodities Less Food and Energy Commodities

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 8.5%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGNL1_0c1TlC4F00

8. Airline Fares

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 19%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -5.1%

Tips: Shopping Mistakes You’re Making and How To Stop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSuOL_0c1TlC4F00

7. Utility (Piped) Gas Service

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 19%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRaER_0c1TlC4F00

6. Energy

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 23.8%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.7%

Find Out: How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ml7Mo_0c1TlC4F00

5. Fuel Oil

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 39.1%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249Ut0_0c1TlC4F00

4. Energy Commodities

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.2%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.4%

See: 5 Secrets To Saving at the Grocery Store as Prices Rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTLF5_0c1TlC4F00

3. Motor Fuel

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.6%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8uBE_0c1TlC4F00

2. Used Cars and Trucks

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.7%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lp9To_0c1TlC4F00

1. Gasoline (All Types)

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.8%
  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.5%
[rock-component slug="more-from-gobankingrates"]

    Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the Burau of Labor Statistics " Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U. S. city average, by expenditure category" July 2021 data to find which goods had seen the biggest increase in price. Only the unadjusted percent change in price from July 2020 to July 2021 was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 2, 2021.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These 35 Goods Have Seen the Biggest Recent Increase in Price

    Comments / 0

    Related
    pymnts

    Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

    When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
    RETAIL
    Jenn Leach

    Food Prices are Rising — Is It Time to Stock Up?

    Food prices are going to be up by as much as 40% or more within the next 12 months. Is it the right time to stock up?. Stocking up will cause even more food shortages that grocery stores around the country are dealing with, due to supply chain issues, lack of truck drivers, and other potential issues.
    CBS Tampa

    Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

    MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shrinking products and rising prices. From cereal to soap, paper towels to pretzels, you might have noticed you’re not getting as much as you used to at the grocery store. Consumer blogs pointed WCCO to products like oatmeal packets of 10 cut to eight for some varieties, tuna cans from seven to five ounces, and some family size cereals slimming down from 19.3 ounces to 18.8 ounces, all evidence of inflation, or what’s known as shrinkflation. Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, says companies have learned how consumers don’t like to pay more. “It’s...
    GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Price Index#Us Inflation#Americans#Food At Home Percent#Bakery Products Percent
    washingtonnewsday.com

    Why Are Prices Increasing? Customers aren’t being overcharged just because they shop at Dollar Tree.

    Why Are Prices Increasing? Customers aren’t being overcharged just because they shop at Dollar Tree. Consumers are correct: costs for everyday things have been steadily rising. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index has jumped 5.3 percent, which has affected everything from vegetables to beef, cheese, wine, clothing, and gas.
    BUSINESS
    The Motley Fool

    These Consumer Goods Companies Have Seen Major Shifts Since the Pandemic

    Businesses have largely reopened since last year's pandemic-related closures, but the effects of the ongoing health crisis are still playing out -- and may be permanent. In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos highlight recent reports from two consumer goods companies that paint a good picture of how consumer habits have changed over the past year.
    PUBLIC HEALTH
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Unemployment Benefits
    NewsBreak
    Manufacturing
    NewsBreak
    Economy
    NewsBreak
    Cars
    NewsBreak
    Gas Price
    NewsBreak
    Walmart
    NewsBreak
    Costco
    The Motley Fool

    Is Amazon Prime Due for Another Price Increase?

    Amazon Prime is a $1,000 value to subscribers, according to one analyst. Management added a lot of benefits to the service since it last raised prices. A price hike would have a meaningful effect on Amazon's bottom line. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now counts over 200 million Prime members around the world....
    BUSINESS
    money.com

    With Dollar Tree Hiking Prices Above $1, Are There Any True Dollar Stores Left?

    The dollar store in America is a dying breed — and yet it's more successful than ever. How could that be? On the one hand, the dollar store is arguably the hottest category in the retail world. Dollar stores are on pace to account for an astonishing 40% of new stores opening this year in the U.S. And the three major dollar store chains — Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree — already operate nearly 33,000 locations in North America, far more than Walmart, CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Costco combined.
    RETAIL
    24/7 Wall St.

    The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

    Concerns about inflation have increased in recent months, as stimulus payments from the federal government increased the ability of consumers to spend more than they had since well before the COVID-19-driven recession. This was compounded by difficulties low-paying industries had attracting workers, which made them raise the wages of hundreds of thousands of workers. But […]
    BUSINESS
    bdmag.com

    Home Prices Increase 19.7% for the Year

    July brought another surge of home prices for the fourth consecutive month. According to Go Banking Rates, the Standard and Poor’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index, home prices posted an 18.6% gain in June, up from 16.8% in May. This represents the highest rate in more than 30 years of data collection. It also represents the 13th consecutive month of increasing prices, and even more alarming, the third consecutive month where the growth rate of prices hit a new record.
    BUSINESS
    cbs4indy.com

    Grocery store prices on the rise, which products are seeing the biggest spike?

    Nothing ruins an appetite quite like rising food prices. From cereal to poultry, prices have been steadily increasing. “This summer, meat prices rose considerably,” said Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University. “But what we’ll probably would expect in the next few months for meat prices to fall but there could be some other items where food prices increase.”
    ECONOMY
    Business Insider

    10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

    Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
    STOCKS
    Sunderland Echo

    20 food and drink items with the biggest price hikes in the past 12 months

    British shoppers’ purse strings may have been feeling the strain this August, with record-breaking inflation seeing prices jump by the biggest margin since records began in 1997. Prices of goods and services rose by 3.2% in the year to August, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released last week (15...
    DRINKS
    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    55K+
    Followers
    6K+
    Post
    13M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy