These 35 Goods Have Seen the Biggest Recent Increase in Price

Inflation has been in full swing in recent months with everything from new vehicles to chicken wings seeing rapid increases in price. For some consumers, that’s a problem, especially with the unemployment rate remaining high in some sectors.

Combine that with the fact that federal unemployment benefits ended at the beginning of September and it seems likely that many people will be adversely affected.

Although inflation is high right now, that figure represents the entire economy. But not every product/service is the same, and some have increased in price faster than others. In fact, some items have even gotten cheaper .

One thing to notice in this gallery is that nearly every product/service in this gallery has seen its price increases level off in the June-July 2021 time period. Some have even gone negative.

But as far as over the last year, let’s dive right in and take a look at which items increased in price the most between July 2020 and July 2021.

35. Medical Care Commodities

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: -2.1%

-2.1% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

Last updated: Sept. 16, 2021

34. Medical Care Services

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 0.8%

0.8% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

33. Nonalcoholic Beverages and Beverage Materials

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.1%

1.1% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

32. Other Food at Home

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.3%

1.3% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.9%

31. Cereals and Bakery Products

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.5%

1.5% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.0%

30. Motor Vehicle Insurance

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.6%

1.6% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -0.4%

29. Dairy and Related Products

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.8%

1.8% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

28. Rent of Primary Residence

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.9%

1.9% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

27. Fruits and Vegetables

Percent change, July 2020 - July 2021: 2.2%

2.2% Percent change, June 2021 - July 2021: -0.7%

25. Alcoholic Beverages

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.4%

2.4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.1%

26. Owners' Equivalent Rent of Residences

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.4%

2.4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

24. Food at Home

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.6%

2.6% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.6%

22. Shelter

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.8%

2.8% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

23. Hospital Services

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.8%

2.8% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

21. Services Less Energy Services

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.9%

2.9% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

20. Food

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 3.4%

3.4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.7%

19. Physicians' Services

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 3.9%

3.9% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.4%

18. Electricity

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021 : 4%

: 4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

17. Motor Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.1%

4.1% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.9%

16. Apparel

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.2%

4.2% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -1.0%

15. Food Away From Home

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.6%

4.6% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

14. Meats, Poultry, Fish and Eggs

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 5.9%

5.9% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.4%

13. Transportation Services

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%

6.4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -0.8%

12. Tobacco and Smoking Products

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%

6.4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

11. New Vehicles

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%

6.4% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.5%

10. Energy Services

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 7.2%

7.2% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

9. Commodities Less Food and Energy Commodities

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 8.5%

8.5% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.4%

8. Airline Fares

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 19%

19% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -5.1%

7. Utility (Piped) Gas Service

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 19%

19% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.9%

6. Energy

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 23.8%

23.8% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.7%

5. Fuel Oil

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 39.1%

39.1% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.6%

4. Energy Commodities

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.2%

41.2% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.4%

3. Motor Fuel

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.6%

41.6% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.5%

2. Used Cars and Trucks

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.7%

41.7% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

1. Gasoline (All Types)

Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.8%

41.8% Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.5%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the Burau of Labor Statistics " Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U. S. city average, by expenditure category" July 2021 data to find which goods had seen the biggest increase in price. Only the unadjusted percent change in price from July 2020 to July 2021 was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 2, 2021.

