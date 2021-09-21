CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDUrs_0c1SnhAB00

Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary election s, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed.

The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appeared to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

The Liberals were leading in 156 districts, the Conservatives in 123, the Quebec-based Bloc Québécois in 29, the leftist New Democratic Party in 28 and the Greens in two.

Trudeau didn't win enough seats to avoid having to rely on help from other parties to pass legislation. Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled.

The opposition was relentless in accusing Trudeau of calling an unnecessary early vote — two years before the deadline — for his own personal ambition.

Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic. Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world and Trudeau’s government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns and he argued that the Conservatives’ approach, which has been skeptical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, would be dangerous and says Canadians need a government that follows science.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole didn’t require his party’s candidates to be vaccinated and would not say how many were unvaccinated. O’Toole described vaccination as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an ally of O’Toole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Kenney apologized for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions.

“Hubris led Trudeau to call the election. He and the Liberals won the election but lost the prize they were seeking. This is only a great night for the Liberals because two weeks ago it appeared they would lose government outright something they could not fathom before they gambled on an election,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto.

Wiseman said the Conservatives were hurt by the situation in Alberta. “The explosion of the pandemic in Alberta in the past 10 days undermined O’Toole’s compliments of the Alberta Conservatives on how they had handled the pandemic and reinforced Trudeau’s argument for mandatory vaccinations,” he said.

A Conservative win would have represented a rebuke of Trudeau against a politician with a fraction of his name recognition. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and a member of Parliament for nine years.

O’Toole advertised himself a year ago as a “true-blue Conservative.” He became Conservative Party leader with a pledge to “take back Canada,” but immediately started working to push the party toward the political center.

O’Toole’s strategy, which included disavowing positions held dear by his party’s base on issues such as climate change, guns and balanced budgets, was designed to appeal to a broader cross section of voters in a country that tends to be far more liberal than its southern neighbor.

The son of a long-time politician has faced criticism he will say and do anything to get elected.

Whether moderate Canadians believed O’Toole is the progressive conservative he claims to be and whether he alienated traditional Conservatives became central questions of the campaign.

Adrian Archambault, a 53-year-old Vancouver resident, voted Liberal and said he didn’t mind the election was held during a pandemic. He noted provincial elections have also happened during the pandemic.

“Everybody has been so preoccupied with COVID the last few years it wasn’t maybe a bad thing to sort of do a re-check,” he said.

Trudeau’s legacy includes embracing immigration at a time when the U.S. and other countries closed their doors. He also legalized cannabis nationwide and brought in a carbon tax to fight climate change. And he preserved free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico amid threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump to scrap the agreement.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted support for Trudeau. There wasn’t a Trump endorsement of O’Toole. Conservative campaign co-chair Walied Soliman said there is no alignment whatsoever between O’Toole and Trumpism. Soliman said earlier in the day holding Trudeau to a minority government would be a win for O'Toole.

“Trudeau lost his gamble to get a majority so I would say this is a bittersweet victory for him," said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University.

"Basically we are back to square one, as the new minority parliament will look like the previous one. Trudeau and the Liberals saved their skin and will stay in power, but many Canadians who didn’t want this late summer, pandemic elections are probably not amused about the whole situation,” he said.

———

Associated Press writer Jim Morris in Vancouver, British Columbia, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Canada remembers horrors inflicted on indigenous peoples

Canada on Thursday commemorated a century of injustices against its indigenous populations in the first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, following shocking discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools. The government elevated the day to a statutory holiday this year following the announcement of discoveries of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at several former indigenous residential schools since May.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Toomey clashes with CBS host for saying GOP could 'relieve' debt ceiling crisis: Dems control the government!

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., had a contentious exchange with CBS host Tony Dokoupil over the ongoing debate on Capitol Hill over raising the debt ceiling. Dokoupil began the hostile interview Thursday by citing the "anxiety" over the debt ceiling and claimed it was "increased with bipartisan votes," asking him why Republican lawmakers are "playing this game of brinkmanship now" based on "past spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Trudeau
Person
Jason Kenney
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
MyArkLaMiss

Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress took a big step toward avoiding a partial federal shutdown on Thursday when the Senate passed a bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The House was expected to follow suit shortly. The votes will help avert one crisis, but only delay another as the political parties dig in […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Conservative Party#Canadians#Liberal Party#Liberals#Conservatives#Bloc Qu B Cois#New Democratic Party#Greens#The University Of Toronto#Parliament#Covid#Ex Democratic Party#Trump
ABC News

Women's March returning to cities across US in support of reproductive rights

Women's rights advocates are preparing to march again in Washington, D.C., and other cities across the U.S. this weekend, with a focus on reproductive rights. The fifth annual Women's March will take place on Saturday, a date specifically chosen for its proximity to the start of the U.S. Supreme Court's new term -- Oct. 4, the first Monday in October.
PROTESTS
AFP

Two centrist US Democrats hold key to Biden's agenda

Many of Joe Biden's presidential hopes depend on the votes of two Democratic senators whose refusal to support his $3.5 trillion social spending package also potentially jeopardizes a separate massive infrastructure bill. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Joe Manchin from West Virginia are very different characters -- but both are centrists, and, with the Senate split 50-50, either could doom Biden's plans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Congress passes government funding bill that avoids shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government running until 3 December.The Senate had passed what is known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open earlier in the day with 65 Senators voting in favour. This came after Republican Senators blocked a continuing resolution that would have also suspended the nation’s debt ceiling earlier in the week. The House voted for the same bill in the afternoon with 254 members supporting the resolution and 175 members voting against it. All 220 Democratic members voted for the bill along with 34 Republicans. The resolution takes one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Australian state leader quits over corruption investigation

The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit Friday after an anti-corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak.Numbers of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak during October as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June.“My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Activists, WHO in the frame as Nobel Peace guessing starts

The annual Nobel Peace Prize shines the brightest of lights on the person or group thought to have done most to promote peace. But guessing who it will be is just a stab in the dark.That’s because the secretive Norwegian Nobel Committee never drops any advance hints. In the past decade, winners have included diplomats, doctors, dissidents and presidents. Who were the other candidates? We can’t know for sure — the panel keeps their ruminations in a vault for 50 years.Bookmakers have the World Health Organization as the most likely winner for 2021, for its work during the pandemic.But...
ADVOCACY
Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who led last month's coup in Guinea, was sworn in as interim president on Friday promising to respect the West African state's international commitments while transitioning to civilian rule. The new president also promised to "respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed."
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

405K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy