ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Watch 8 — everything we know so far

By Kate Kozuch
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 21 hours ago

The Apple Watch 8 should come out this fall, possibly with new features, multiple models and other upgrades compared to the Apple Watch 7 .

Apple has announced a new version of the best smartwatch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is planning a follow up to the Apple Watch 7. We haven't seen any major leaks like we have for the iPhone 14 , but a few rumors and tips are starting to surface.

For all we know, Apple is still planning the flat-edged redesign many people anticipated for the Apple Watch 7. It could also bring a new health sensor to the Apple Watch 8, since the Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6 's hardware didn't introduce much in terms of wellness.

If you're curious about what lies ahead, these early Apple Watch 8 rumors (and watchOS 9 information) worth putting on your radar. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates on the possible Apple Watch 8 price and release date, expected features and more. And also take a look at what watchOS 9 tells us about Apple Watch 8 .

Apple Watch 8 latest rumors and news (Updated July 6)

Apple Watch 8 release date — When is the new Apple Watch coming out?

Going by previous Apple Watch launches, we’re expecting to see the next Apple Watch in September 2022.

With the Apple Watch 8 likely to launch at the same time as the iPhone 14 range, which we’re predicting will arrive September 13 , we'd suggest it's worth waiting to see what the next-gen Apple Watch models have in store before getting a new Apple Watch. But if you need one now, do check out our best Apple Watch deals .

Apple Watch 8 possible price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6NBB_0c1San4E00

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro)

Similarly, there's no information available about the Apple Watch 8 price right now. But Apple has maintained the same price structure for several years, so we expect next year's Apple Watch will match the price of the Apple Watch 7. The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 for the 41mm model, with premiums for the larger 45mm model and cellular connectivity. It's worth checking our Apple Store coupons page for any discounts and promo codes.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7

If you're on the fence between the next Apple Watch and current model, check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 preview comparison.

Apple Watch 8 design

The Apple Watch's appearance has remained virtually unchanged since the first model debuted in 2016, but the iconic squircle was tweaked with the Apple Watch 7 to accommodate larger displays in a ever-so-curvier chassis.

While it's early for Apple Watch 8 rumors, there are some rumors doing the rounds. The latest one is an alleged render image of the Apple Watch . We can't verify this image's legitimacy, but if it's accurate then the Apple Watch 8 won't be sporting a big design change over the Apple Watch 7.

But the Apple Watch 8 could follow the design language of newer, flat-edged iPhones, if it gets the upgrades that were previously rumored for the Series 7. Expectations of a flat-sided Apple Watch grew when leaker Jon Prosser shared a series of renders earlier this year. Prosser hedged the timeline of the major design change, saying his sources could've passed along intel for a different future Apple Watch — not necessarily the Apple Watch 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykNNZ_0c1San4E00

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

Another set of renders published ahead of the Apple Watch 7 announcement revealed plans for a flat-edged redesign. The reportedly leaked CAD renders, shared by 91Mobiles tease an all-flat design, display included.

Speaking of displays, the Apple Watch 8 could have a 2-inch display with a 50mm model , at least that's going by a tip from display analyst Ross Young. He claims that the new Apple Watch will have a larger size with a display set to measure 1.99 inches diagonally.

That would be quite a significant upgrade, as none of the models on our best smartwatches list are larger than 46mm. The runner up to the Apple Watch 7 , the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , tops out at 46mm.

What isn't clear is if this will be a new size to go alongside the 41mm and 45mm models that make up the current Apple Watch 7 range or replace the larger model. A larger Apple Watch display would be a boon, as while the Apple Watch has a lot of features and apps, more screen space to navigate them and absorb fitness data at a glance would be useful.

Apple Watch 8 rumored features

While blood glucose readers looks set to arrive in Apple smartwatches a few generations down the line, recent rumors from reliable tipster Mark Gurman doubled-down on the claim that the Apple Watch 8 will have a body temperature sensor .

Being able to measure body and skin temperature could be used to inform fertility and help detect the onset of fevers. How will the rumored Apple Watch 8 body temperature sensor be used? Here's what we know.

We believe since the Apple Watch released the fall prioritized design with larger Apple Watch 7 sizes , the 2022 model would see internal improvements. Time will tell.

Be sure to check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 comparison to break down all of the biggest rumored upgrades.

Apple Watch 8 battery life

The Apple Watch 7 tends to deliver 18 hours of battery life, with two days possible if you skip using a lot of the core features. We're hoping the Apple Watch 8 will improve upon that, as needing to charge a smartwatch pretty much every day to day and a half can be a pain.

But according to Bloomberg reporter and regular Apple tipster Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch 8 could come with a new low power mode .

Gurman didn't go into a lot of detail but he did note the Apple Watch 8 could use the  the S8 chip, which will reportedly have the same specs as the existing S7 chip. Knowing Apple we’d be confident that some optimization will be done on both the hardware and software side to improve power efficiency and thus battery life. Apparently, we’ll have to wait until next year to get an “all-new” Apple Watch processor.

Ideally we'd be hoping for a two-day battery life from the Apple Watch 8.

Rugged Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE 2

There's a chance the Apple Watch 8 comes alongside a less expensive Apple Watch SE follow up, which would be two years old by next September. See our guide to the Apple Watch SE 2 for a complete guide to everything we know about the rumored midrange watch.

Mark Gurman claims the Apple Watch 8 could launch alongside a new Apple Watch SE , complete with improved activity tracking and new chips. We could see the Apple Watch SE 2 start at $279 with updated specs compared to the current best Apple Watch for those on a budget.

There's also talk of a rugged Apple Watch designed to better cater to outdoor sport enthusiasts. Whether it would become one of the best sport watches depends heavily on battery life and GPS features. Rugged Apple Watch rumors started ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch.

The of watchOS 9 to be able to move between tracking swimming, biking and running is especially relevant to an extreme sport watch, claims Gurman. We could see a rugged Apple Watch 8 appealing to multi-sport athletes, such as those who enjoy triathlons.

Apple Watch 8: What we'd like to see

Better battery life: The Apple Watch's battery life has been rated for 18 hours for several years now. And while the company has added more taxing features like an always-on display, you still can't bypass a daily charge. Maybe with a larger battery capacity and a more efficient processor, the Apple Watch 8's stamina will improve compared to previous-generation models. We hope for this every year, though. Even the Apple Watch 7 was tipped for a huge battery life boost , but it didn't happen.

Skin temperature reader: According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on on a skin-temperature sensor, as found in the Fitbit Sense . A Wall Street Journal report targets 2022 as the possible arrival for this capability, which would require new hardware in the Apple Watch to monitor temperature. It's possible the watch's temperature-taking ability would be pitched as a fertility-planning feature. According to Mark Gurman, this is still a possibility .

Blood glucose reader: Blood glucose reading for Apple Watch has been rumored for some time. The Wall Street Journal report mentioning skin temperature reading also confirms that Apple wants its smartwatch to be able to detect or help monitor diabetes. There are already third-party apps that work with an invasive pump , but Apple is reportedly studying noninvasive ways to take blood glucose readings. A recent report in DigiTimes further backed this up, claiming that Apple has begun working with its suppliers to create short-wavelength infrared sensors that could monitor the amount of sugar in a users’ blood .

Blood pressure monitor : Like blood glucose reading, rumors of blood pressure monitoring for Apple Watch began a while back. For a moment ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch, Apple seemed poised to announce the health sensor, but it didn't materialize. As we've seen, Samsung is still struggling to earn FDA approval for the blood pressuring monitor in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 . The Apple Watch won't get blood pressure monitoring until it earns the necessary certificates for U.S. application.

MicroLED display: Rumors have considered that the Apple Watch could make a switch from an OLED display to a microLED screen . It could enable a slimmer and more power-efficient Apple Watch. MicroLED displays offer better brightness and don't suffer from the luminance decay problems of traditional OLED panels. In other words, using micro-LED screen tech could help boost the Apple Watch's lifespan, which stands at just 18 hours with an always-on display.

Touch ID: The Apple Watch's current biometric system is pretty simple. If you use a passcode, you'll need to type it in anytime you put your Apple Watch on your wrist. Considering the amount of information your smartwatch may hold, we'd welcome more security. Until the Apple Watch gets a native selfie camera for FaceID, TouchID seems like the solution . Perhaps a fingerprint reader could be added to the side button, or even under the Apple Watch display.

Even larger sizes: Though the Apple Watch 7 grew from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm (as confirmed by Apple Watch bands listed on Apple's website), we'd like the Apple Watch to come in even larger sizes. The current sizes allow for a miniaturized user experience that’s excellent in snippets but impractical for productivity. Adding a couple of millimeters to the Apple Watch might not sound like a major change, but it could give the company room to add things like stronger microphones and speakers or a bigger processor.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Gen 2 iPhone SE can be yours for free right now

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their current iPhone, as the latest July 4th deals will let you get a second-generation iPhone SE and other great devices with huge discounts. First up, we have the second-generation iPhone SE that can now be yours absolutely free at Cricket...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount

You might find this hard to believe, but the 2019-released and 2020-discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 lives on at third-party retailers like Best Buy. Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could have always kept this bad boy around just as it did with the older and humbler Series 3, which continues to cost $199 and up when purchased directly from its industry-leading manufacturer.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $329 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $70 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Store#Apple Watch 8
idropnews.com

New Patent Lawsuit Could See Apple Watches Banned in the United States

A judge from the International Trade Commission has ruled that the Apple Watch possibly infringes on ECG technology patents owned by health technology company AliveCor. If upheld, the decision could ban the Apple watch from being sold in the United States. AliveCor is perhaps best known for KardiaBand, an Apple...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE 3 pre-paid $380, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking following the holiday weekend, with some holdovers on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank at $44 and a chance to score a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechRadar

The best 4th of July Apple deals: save up to $250 on MacBooks, AirPods, and iPads

The 4th of July sales aren't just about cheap grills and patio furniture you know - they're also a fantastic time to pick up Apple deals. Best Buy and Amazon in particular are offering some of the lowest prices yet on a range of the latest iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and Air Pods today - all of which we've rounded up just down below.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. But there's no need to wait until mid-July to shop -- Amazon has...
SHOPPING
pymnts

Apple Reduces Trade-In Value for iPhone, Other Devices

Apple has reduced the trade-in value for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Macs as it prepares to launch new versions of those products later this year. Seeking Alpha reported Tuesday (July 5) that the company will now give up to $600 for an iPhone 12 Pro Max, down from $650.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Series 8 to launch with a larger display option than current models

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has outlined a major change for this year's Apple Watch Series. While the Watch Series 8 is rumoured to feature a long-awaited redesign, Young believes that Apple has more than just a flatter chassis in development. Purportedly, the Watch Series 8 could feature a larger display than the Watch Series 7 too.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Portable but powerful Apple Watch charger juices on the go

This Apple Watch wireless keychain charger can go practically anywhere, and features a beefy 950mAh lithium-ion internal battery. It can recharge most Apple Watches up to three times on one charge, making it perfect for long weekend getaways or camping trips. For a limited time, you can get one, two...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8

We’re expecting some serious upgrades with the upcoming version of the Apple Watch, particularly after the rather minor upgrade we saw with the Series 7. Right on schedule, months ahead of the Apple Watch Series 8’s expected release in the fall, the rumors are starting to flood in on the new smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

One Apple Watch Series 8 model might go (way) bigger than the Series 7

By no means boring or ugly (at least for fans of previous editions of the same device), last fall's Apple Watch Series 7 turned out to be a far less radical upgrade of the 2020-released Series 6 than all leakers and insiders insisted prior to its official announcement. Naturally, that...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Why Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have an Upgraded Chip

For the first time since Apple, Inc. AAPL began designing in-house chips, it won't be upgrading the chip inside its flagship product – the iPhone, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power-on newsletter. Apple has released five Mac chips, such as the M1 and M2, in the past...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

A rumored extreme sports Apple Watch could have larger screen, ‘strong metal’ case

Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch meant for “extreme sports athletes,” which will feature a bigger screen and tougher design, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report says the sports model will feature a “nearly 2-inch display” with 7 percent more area than the one found on the current 45 mm watches and that it would be powered by a larger battery. (Note that the 45 mm — or roughly 1.77-inch — measurement is in reference to the watch’s case size, not its screen size.)
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's MacBook Air M2 ships July 15, with pre-orders starting July 8

Good news for those who've been waiting for Apple's colorful laptops to come out: The new M2-powered MacBook Air will be available for pre-order starting on July 8th at 5AM PDT/8AM EDT. It was first introduced in June at WWDC alongside the redesigned 13-inch MacBook Pro that's similarly powered by the tech giant's new M2 chip, but Apple had released the latter first. Those who prefer the redesigned MacBook Air may not have to wait that long to get their laptops after pre-order begins, because it will start shipping to buyers worldwide on July 15th.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy