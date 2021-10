SALEM, Ore. — If you had dinner with a friend who turned out to have COVID-19, don’t expect a call from a contact tracer. At least not in some places in Oregon. Marion and Lane counties said they have had so many new cases recently that their public health departments are in 'surge protocols," meaning they only contact people who are exposed in workplace outbreaks and congregate care settings.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO