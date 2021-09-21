CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after four bodies found in house in Derbyshire

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
 9 days ago

A man has been arrested after four people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire in what has been described as a “terrible and hugely tragic” incident.

Police were called to Killamarsh, near Sheffield , at around 7.25am on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police say a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Close family of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley tweeted: “Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them.”

He also paid tribute to Killamarsh as a “lovely” community” that would show its resilience “at this difficult time”.

“Killamarsh is such a lovely, close knit and warm community and I know that many residents will be shocked & worried by the news,” he tweeted.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with an arrest having been made. I’ve no doubt that the village will pull together.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

“No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance.”

