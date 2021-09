Will the Minnesota Vikings end up opening their 2021 regular season with a win on the road over the Cincinnati Bengals?. For the first time since 2016, the Minnesota Vikings are beginning their regular season outside of the Twin Cities. The Vikings won their Week 1 matchup in 2016 and they will be hoping for the same result on Sunday when they travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO