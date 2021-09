Even though the Iowa Hawkeyes have yet to receive a verbal commitment from the current senior class, head coach Tom Brands' Class of 2023 is off to a great start. Sunday, the Hawkeyes got a commitment from the #9 overall junior in the nation Ben Kueter (Iowa City, Iowa). Not only will Kueter take the mat for Iowa, but he's also expected to play on the gridiron for legendary football coach Kirk Ferentz.