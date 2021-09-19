CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublingual Film Well-Tolerated for Parkinson 'Off' Episodes

By Daniel M. Keller, PhD
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of patients with Parkinson disease (PD) experiencing "off" episodes successfully tolerated titration to an effective and tolerable dose of sublingual apomorphine film (SL-apo; Kynmobi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals) without the use of antiemetic medication, new research shows. "The bottom line was that the majority of patients did not have dose-limiting...

Neuroscience News

Two-Hour Glucose Tolerance Test Predicts Decline in Episodic Memory

Summary: Higher glucose levels detected by a two-hour glucose test were an accurate predictor of poorer performance in tests of episodic memory ten years later. Diabetes is a risk factor for cognitive decline. In a study of the University of Turku and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the researchers observed that already a higher two-hour glucose level in the glucose tolerance test predicts worse performance in a test measuring episodic memory after ten years. Decline in episodic memory is one of the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

The Lighter Side of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a serious illness that can have major effects on a person, both physically and emotionally. As a caregiver to my older sister, Bev, I have witnessed those changes in her after she was diagnosed in 2017. But can there be a lighter side to the disease?...
Medscape News

Elevation of Fasting GLP-1 Levels in Child and Adolescent Obesity

J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2021;106(9):e3778-e3780. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists have been gaining much attention as a therapeutic approach to type 2 diabetes and obesity. Stinson et al recently reported that fasting GLP-1 is higher in children and adolescents with overweight/obesity and that it associates with cardiometabolic risk factors in a cross-sectional study comprising more than 4000 subjects. Obvious questions include why fasting GLP-1 is significantly increased in children and adolescents with overweight/obesity and why this is correlated with cardiometabolic risks. It has been shown that the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) stimulates GLP-1 secretion from pancreatic α-cells. IL-6-induced GLP-1 secretion could therefore play a role in expanding the β-cell reservoir in compensation for increased insulin needs due to exacerbation of insulin resistance. On the other hand, augmented GLP-1 secretion leads to increased insulin secretion, thereby enhancing hepatic lipogenesis and stimulating adipogenesis, which might underlie the associations of fasting GLP-1 with % body fat, triglycerides, and alanine aminotransferase. It is also possible that GLP-1 levels are naturally increased to oppose body weight gain to maintain body weight. However, it is important to note the differing biological effects of GLP-1 at physiological and pharmacological levels, which are evident in body weight reduction by GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors. The Stinson study clearly demonstrated that fasting GLP-1 associates with overweight/obesity and cardiometabolic risk factors in children and adolescents. However, additional experiments need to be carried out to fully understand the relevance of these observations to human disease and health.
Texas State
Massachusetts State
Medscape News

Investigative Botulinum Toxin More Effective in Cervical Dystonia?

An investigative formulation of a botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) for cervical dystonia may significantly reduce the risk of dysphagia after injection compared with existing injections, and may have a longer duration of beneficial effect, according to results of a phase 3 clinical trial presented at the virtual International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.
Medscape News

RA Therapy Responders Show Unique Differences in Gut Microbiome

The gut microbiome, previously shown to have an association with rheumatoid arthritis, may also provide signals of a patient's disease prognosis, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have reported. "We found that the gut microbiome is linked to whether patients with RA improve in their clinical symptoms or not," cosenior author...
Medscape News

Pandemic-Related Stressors Identified in Parkinson's Disease

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Social distancing and the shutdown of services like physical and occupational therapy because of COVID-19 have had a profound impact on the mental health of people with Parkinson's disease, a team of researchers in the Netherlands reported, but they also identified meaningful targets for intervention.
Medscape News

Apple Devices Identify Early Parkinson's Disease

Apple Watches and iPhones can differentiate between individuals with early, untreated Parkinson's disease (PD) and healthy controls, new research shows. Results from the WATCH-PD study show clear differences in a finger-tapping task in the PD vs control group. The finger-tapping task also correlated with "traditional measures," such as the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS), investigators report.
Medscape News

Transcranial Brain Stimulation: No Benefit for Stroke Rehab

Anodal transcranial direct-current stimulation (tDCS) does not improve upper extremity recovery in patients with mild to moderate stroke, new data suggest. In a prospective, randomized trial, improvement in upper extremity function, as measured by the upper-extremity Fugl-Meyer assessment (UEFMA), was 9.07 among patients who received sham stimulation and 8.76 among patients who received active stimulation.
Medscape News

Reflections on Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

In early 1958, shortly after my appointment as head of the cardiac catheterization laboratory of the National Heart Institute (now the NHLBI) in Bethesda, MD, I faced a challenging problem. We had studied a 27-year-old man with progressively severe precordial pain and exertional dyspnoea; a heart murmur had been detected some years earlier. He exhibited a prominent left ventricular (LV) lift and a Grade 4/6 systolic murmur at the apex and along the left sternal border. His ECG showed left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) and the chest X-ray suggested LV enlargement. Catheterization showed a subaortic gradient of 74 mmHg.
BETHESDA, MD
Medscape News

Fatal Measles Case Caused by Vaccine in Immunocompromised Teen

(Reuters Health) - A team of doctors in Los Angeles and Atlanta is calling for renewed vigilance to screen children for immune system problems before vaccination after an undocumented 17-year-old girl received the measles vaccine and died from the live virus it contained. Her measles was not diagnosed until after...
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
Medscape News

Extension Study Finds Dupilumab Effective for Up To 1 Year in Teens With AD

Serious adverse events remained rare and skin remained largely clear in adolescents treated with dupilumab (Dupixent) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) for up to 52 weeks in a phase 3 open-label extension trial, researchers reported. At 1 year, 86% of 50 remaining patients with weights under 60 kg (132 lb)...
Medscape News

Factors Differ for Early vs Late TNFi Switch in AS Patients

Older age, higher subjective disease activity, and exercising for more than 120 minutes per week were three factors linked to patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who switched from their original tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) treatment within 2 years in a U.S.-based study. Data from the Prospective Study of Outcomes...
clevelandclinic.org

The UroMonitor Is Safe, Feasible and Well-Tolerated, Study Finds

The UroMonitor, a wireless, insertable pressure sensor to assist in the diagnosis of urinary incontinence and other bladder disorders is safe, feasible and well-tolerated in women with refractory overactive bladder (OAB), according to the interim results of a Cleveland Clinic-led proof-of-concept study. The data were presented at the American Urological...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marin Independent Journal

Analyzing the ‘wellness-industrial complex,’ an episode at a time

Aubrey Gordon collects vintage diet books. She has amassed almost 100 titles, including the 1973 volume “Slimming Down,” written by Johnny Carson’s sidekick, Ed McMahon. “Slimming Down,” which featured chapter titles like “The Breadstick Conspiracy” and “Two Martinis Into Connecticut,” is the book that began Gordon’s collection. And while the...
Medscape News

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-related Pulmonary Toxicity

Hazim Bukamur, MD; Akram Alkrekshi, MD, PgDip; Heather Katz, DO; Mohamed Alsharedi, MD; Yousef R. Shweihat, MD; Nancy J. Munn, MD. The development of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) has changed the treatment paradigm for cancer. The ICIs nivolumab, pembrolizumab, and cemiplimab target programmed cell death protein 1, and durvalumab, avelumab, and atezolizumab target programmed death ligand 1. Ipilimumab targets cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated antigen-4. Used as monotherapy or in combination, they have shown remarkable efficacy in melanoma, lung cancer, and many other solid tumors, and indications continue to evolve. These checkpoint inhibitors are typically well tolerated; however, they may cause immune-mediated adverse effects, resulting in inflammation of any organ system. Pulmonary toxicity is vital to recognize, and it can be more challenging to diagnose in patients with lung cancer, given the nature of the disease course and treatment.
Medscape News

How Do Alcohol, Obesity Impact Cirrhosis?

Alcohol intake and obesity are independent risk factors for morbidity among patients with cirrhosis, but the two factors do not appear to combine for a stronger effect (supra-additive), according to conclusions from a new analysis of participants in the UK Biobank study published in Hepatology. The researchers analyzed data from...
townepost.com

Swinging for Parkinson’s

Ted Kitchel Scores a Hole in One With Annual Golf Fundraiser. Being diagnosed with a progressive disease for which there is no cure is unimaginable to most of us. It’s a reality that Center Grove resident and former Indiana University All-American basketball player Ted Kitchel has been living with for five years. He is among the nearly one million people in the United States who are living with Parkinson’s disease. Every year, 60,000 people are diagnosed. The disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. It can cause tremors, stiffness and slow movement.
