Tigers 8th at Riverview Health Flashrock Invitational
Today at Northview, the Tigers placed 8th in a loaded field at the Riverview Health Flashrock Invitational. Leading the way for the Tigers was Elizabeth Barrett, who placed 8th overall with a season’s best 18:58! Vera Schafer, Anna Runion, and Megan Mybeck also scored for the Tigers, as did the Athlete of the Meet, Aubrey Baldwin, who crushed her PR to finish as the Tigers 5th scorer. Nithya Murthy also ran a great race and had yet another PR!fisherstigersathletics.com
Comments / 0