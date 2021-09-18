Tigers 8th at Riverview Health Flashrock Invitational

The Fremont boys second varsity unit didn’t quite get the start they were looking for Thursday at the Harold Scott Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. “With eighteen varsity teams and our second varsity and you know the pace is going to get out fast,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “When it narrows down at about 400 meters in, you are always wondering if you are going to get pinched to the front or the back. We more got pinched to the back, but watching those guys just move up...was really, really encouraging.

FREMONT, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO