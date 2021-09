I have built a new vCenter which will host all ESXi hosts which are version locked at vSphere 5.5 due to hardware incompatibility. I'm hoping to find a script which will recreate the clusters, with their settings. I've done some digging but everything I have found does not import what in my opinion is he most critical part, the permissions on the clusters and objects. I'm pretty sure I'm not the first person to attempt this, can anyone point me in the right direction?

