Overfitting happens almost every time when we’re building machine learning models, especially with tree-based models such as decision trees. It is not possible to completely avoid the problem of overfitting. However, we can try out some standard techniques to mitigate overfitting. There are several such techniques to discuss. They cannot be completed in one post. So, I’ve decided to discuss them one by one. This is part 1 in which we discuss how to mitigate overfitting with k-fold cross-validation. This part also makes the foundation for discussing other techniques.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO