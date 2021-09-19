What is it with Eren Yeager? A recap of “Attack on Titan”
In perhaps one of the most dramatic twists in anime history, we watch by the sidelines in despair as our beloved Eren Yeager finally subsumes to the mania of obliterating the world beyond Paradis. Yes, while it is a shock that “Potato Girl” Sasha Blause met her demise with the most profound last word in history (“Meat”!), we forever mourn the headstrong “Survey Corps” Eren who was quick to defend integrity, compassion and more importantly, friendship.vanderbilthustler.com
