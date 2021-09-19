CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect killed, officer wounded after Mahoning stabbings

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
New Castle News
New Castle News
 4 days ago
An officer-involved shooting Saturday night at the Mahoning Sportsmans Association left a 34-year-old New Castle man dead, after four other people — including a police officer — were injured.

According to state police, several police departments responded shortly after 9 p.m. to 3839 Main Street in Mahoning Township to a call concerning multiple stabbings.

Upon arrival, officers encounter Christopher Rush, who they say was responsible for stabbing a 37-year-old Youngstown man, a 61-year-old Struthers, Ohio, man and a 15-year-old male.

Rush, police said, was armed with “a cutting instrument” and used it to assault and injure one of the responding officers. During the assault, another officer drew and fired his service weapon, striking and killing Rush.

State police did not identify the injured officer, or the one who shot Rush, nor did they say to which local departments the officer belonged.

The conditions of the injured officer and the stabbing victims were not available.

Robert Romano, president of the Mahoning Sportsmans Association, said Sunday afternoon he was proud of the way his board of directors and wardens handled the situation.

“I feel sorry for all the people involved on both sides and all the injured people will recover,” Romano said.

Saturday was the association’s annual field day. According to an online flier, festivities were to begin with a kids carnival at 11 a.m. and ending with bands and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Alex Drake
4d ago

They must do things different there at their Youth Day. At our clubs Youth Day, we teach firearms safety. We don't reach them to kill each other.

