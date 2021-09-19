CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Eat This Week: 9/19/21.

howsweeteats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting off with some summer flavors and finishing with all the fall things!. Kick things off with my quinoa bruschetta zucchini boats! Love using up that garden zucchini this month. Next, go for my honeycrisp harvest salad. It’s SO good, a little bit of work but totally worth it. We...

www.howsweeteats.com

onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
#Love Love Love#Breakfasts#Meatball#Food Drink
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

If you get the urge to bake but don't feel like going through the laborious process of making a cake from scratch or whipping up other impressive but time consuming desserts, there is one tried and true baked good that is easy to make and satisfies your sweet tooth: banana bread. It only takes up one hour of your time and will make you happy all week long.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
hvmag.com

This Chicken Cacciatore Recipe Is a Cozy, Decadent Dinner

Hudson Valley Chef Ric Orlando shares the secrets behind his mouthwatering chicken cacciatore dish that’s perfect for fall and winter days. Cacciatore, or hunter’s stew, is usually a chicken dish these days, but its roots are in game cookery. The acid in the tomatoes and the wine help tenderize the meat. It’s often served with pasta, but I prefer it with chunks of potato.
RECIPES
howsweeteats.com

Currently Crushing On.

This week on the blog I shared this delish taco puff pastry pizza! I also shared these pesto meatball melts (so good!), a ton of apple recipes in case you go apple picking and this apple cinnamon baked oatmeal. It’s all so good. P.S. here are 45 fall weeknight dinners...
RECIPES
sandiegomagazine.com

What to Eat in San Diego This Week: Desserts, Pop-Up Dinners, and More

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!. Troy’s Pick. Name and title:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
howsweeteats.com

Chipotle Roasted Cauliflower Pitas.

These chipotle roasted cauliflower pitas are amazing! Spicy cauliflower with hummus, feta and greens stuffed in a super fluffy, warm pita makes for a satisfying and delish meal. I love a good meatless monday meal!. When a meatless meal comes out of my kitchen, it’s not always my intention to...
RECIPES

