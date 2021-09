Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite is set to get one final DLC character sometime this year. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo continues to insist this will indeed be the game's final post-launch character. If this is the case, there's soon going to be a lot of disappointed fans as there remain several highly-requested DLC characters, such as Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief, Lloyd Irving, Geno, Waluigi, Ryu Hayabusha, and Doomguy. According to the aforementioned leaker, some of these characters, the third-party characters, are still in contention, but the first-party characters, like Waluigi, are not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO