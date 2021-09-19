James C. Bishop, 98, formally of Brookville, died Friday, September 16, 2021, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida. Jim was born in Maplesville, Kentucky on January 20, 1923, to Henry Bishop Sr. and Catherine Reams Bishop, one of their twelve children. He married Elizabeth Turner and enjoyed more than 64 years before she died on February 3, 2007. Jim served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns and received the EAME Theater with 2 Bronze Stars, the Victory Meda, the Good Conduct, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Unit Badge. Jim was wounded in Germany on April 14, 1945. During Jim’s life he farmed, drove school bus for Franklin County Schools for more than 40 years, and was janitor at Mt. Carmel School. After he retired he remodeled houses with a partner. Jim was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church, American Legion Post # 77, a lifetime member of Brookville Masonic Lodge #11 F & AM, and the Moose in Florida. He enjoyed working, spending time with his family and going out to eat.