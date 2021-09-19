CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O’Rourke’s Political Strategists Say He Plans to Run for Governor of Texas

By Reform Austin Staff
The race for Texas Governor is starting to get interesting on the democrats’ side. Beto O’Rourke’s political advisors say he’s planning to run for Texas Governor, according to Axios. The former Congressman from El Paso would give the Democrats a strong candidate to challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, whose recent approval ratings have gone nowhere but down due to his recent decisions regarding the pandemic and signing far right bills into law.

