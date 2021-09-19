Gov. Noem’s blatant white nationalism and Islamophobic comments and actions are ‘morally grotesque,’ says minister

A recent AP article noted that South Dakota is one of four states that will not accept Afghan refugees in response to the 2021 Afghanistan crisis. Gov. Kristi Noem was quoted in the article from remarks a month ago, saying, “We do not want them coming here unless we know they are an ally and a friend, and that they don’t want to destroy this country.” This follows up on her earlier tweet from April: “South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants … call me when you're an American.”