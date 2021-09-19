CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Noem’s blatant white nationalism and Islamophobic comments and actions are ‘morally grotesque,’ says minister

sdstandardnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent AP article noted that South Dakota is one of four states that will not accept Afghan refugees in response to the 2021 Afghanistan crisis. Gov. Kristi Noem was quoted in the article from remarks a month ago, saying, “We do not want them coming here unless we know they are an ally and a friend, and that they don’t want to destroy this country.” This follows up on her earlier tweet from April: “South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants … call me when you're an American.”

www.sdstandardnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
sdstandardnow.com

The National Review gives Noem the old one-two. First it was transgender policy, now it’s about critical race theory.

Our Gov. Kristi Noem can’t seem to get much right when it comes to the hidebound conservatives at The National Review. First that grande dame of rightist ideology gave her a good rhetorical thrashing over the mess she’s made of transgender athletic policy in this state by saying one thing to her anti-transgender following then doing another when it comes to actually putting a policy in place. She yielded to the state’s business community on that one, and TNR’s Nate Hochman let her have it.
POLITICS
Washington Times

In defense of Gov. Kristi Noem’s conservative credentials

A conservative governor leading the charge to defend God-given liberty in the United States is being criticized by some Washington insiders who say she isn’t conservative enough for them. Attacks from inside the beltway on political outsiders are nothing new; eerily similar attacks were orchestrated against Donald J. Trump by the same gang, and we all know the result. The ad hominem political attacks were ineffective and swatted away in favor of leadership, innovative policies, and guts.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Jesus
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#White Nationalism#White Americans#Islamophobic#Ap#The Biden Administration#Gop#Muslim#Islamic#Afghans#Taliban#European#Non American#Christians#Jewish
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Chicago Defender

Opinion: Why Lindsey Graham Is Trying to Rescue Rahm Emanuel

With civil rights groups and progressive members of Congress staunchly opposed to disgraced former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel becoming a prestigious ambassador, Emanuel is appealing for support from a set of politicians he has repeatedly relied on in his career: Republicans. Worried that certain Democratic senators will refuse to back...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Scoop: Tears in the Oval Office

SCOOP: Playbook has learned that during an intense meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Rep. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-Wash.) broke into tears while arguing her case to President JOE BIDEN that the reconciliation bill should include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, essential workers and farm workers. During the Oval...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stossel Sues Facebook for Allegedly Defaming Him With Fact-Check

This era of social media is bringing about a new genre of libel litigation — one where an individual says something, then is corrected, and then goes to court with bruised reputation. The latest complaint comes from John Stossel, the veteran TV journalist who on Wednesday sued Facebook in California federal court over what was affixed to his post about 2020 California forest fires and their cause. “This case presents a simple question: do Facebook and its vendors defame a user who posts factually accurate content, when they publicly announce that the content failed a ‘fact-check’ and is ‘partly false,’ and...
LAW
Fox News

Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy