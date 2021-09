STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 323 PM EDT THU SEP 23 2021 /223 PM CDT THU SEP 23 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY CENTRAL AND EAST. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST HALF. LOWS 37 TO 45 INTERIOR...AND 45 TO 50 ALONG THE LAKESHORES. FRIDAY...CLOUDS INCREASING FROM WEST TO EAST. RAIN SHOWERS MOVING INTO THE WEST HALF IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 65 TO 72. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS EXPECTED. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 42 TO 51...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 56 TO 64. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 40S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 40S...EXCEPT IN THE LOW 50S ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. HIGHS 66 TO 72. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 40S...EXCEPT IN THE LOW 50S ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. HIGHS 67 TO 73.

