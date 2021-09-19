FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch canceled for portions of West Alabama, flooding still possible in some areas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following widespread moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, multiple rounds of rain and a few storms are expected again today. This activity is expected to be slow-moving and heavy at times. There is potential for one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. This rain falling onto already wet ground will result in a risk of flash flooding.www.wbrc.com
Comments / 0