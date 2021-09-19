CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch canceled for portions of West Alabama, flooding still possible in some areas

By Fred Hunter
wbrc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following widespread moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, multiple rounds of rain and a few storms are expected again today. This activity is expected to be slow-moving and heavy at times. There is potential for one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. This rain falling onto already wet ground will result in a risk of flash flooding.

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Biden meets with Democratic caucus

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#First Alert#Extreme Weather#Wbrc#The Flash Flood Watch

Comments / 0

Community Policy