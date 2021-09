The Chicago Bears have committed to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback since they signed him back in March, but the situation is getting more complicated by the day. Dalton suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. An MRI on Monday reportedly confirmed that he suffered a bone bruise and not ACL or MCL damage, which is good news. However, it is possible that Dalton might not be able to play in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO