LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world and when he recommends new music, it typically carries some weight. LeBron is constantly on his Instagram story showing off new songs and albums, so it should be no surprise that he is locked in listening to music while preparing for this latest season of the NBA. James is heading into his 19th season and fans are expecting big things thanks to this new and improved Lakers roster.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO