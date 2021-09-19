Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks This Team Can Pose a Serious Threat to the Lakers
The Big Diesel was an absolute force when he played in the NBA. He managed to win four titles, even when many pundits and players wondered aloud how many more he could have won had he been more serious with playing basketball. Obviously, he hasn’t been out of the limelight since retiring. He has a seat at the table with the most popular NBA television medium with ‘Inside the NBA’. Fans and players alike still look at what he says as impactful.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0