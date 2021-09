Churton is a small, impeccably farmed biodynamic winery owned and operated by the Weaver family. The Pinot is a restrained, mineral driven bottling that opens with evocative aromas of red currants, cherries, cedar, sap, spice and violets with earthy beet root and warm stone brushstrokes. The fruit is somewhat absent from the palate and tannins are drying, making for some austerity, but there's also textural intrigue, elegance and personality of place, suggesting this should gain more ground with time. Drink now with a meal until around 2029. Christina Pickard.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO