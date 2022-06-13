Jennifer Hudson joined these EGOT winners at the 2022 Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson cemented herself as a multihyphenate with her EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards.

What is an EGOT winner, you ask? The prestigious title is bestowed upon performers who have won specific awards for dipping their toes into the four realms of Hollywood: Emmys (television), Grammys (music), Oscars (film) and Tonys (Broadway).

Here’s a complete list of the only 17 EGOT winners throughout the decades.

Alan Menken Gary Gershoff

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Contribution to the Success of the Academy’s Anti-drug Special for Children, “Wonderful Ways to Say No” from the TV special “Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue” (1990)

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program, “Waiting in the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (2020)

Grammy Awards

Best Recording for Children, “The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack” (1990)

Best Album for Children, “Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1992)

Best Instrumental Composition for a Motion Picture or for Television, “Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1992)

Song of the Year, “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” (1993)

Best Musical Album for Children, “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1993)

Best Instrumental Composition for a Motion Picture or for Television, “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1993)

Best Song for a Motion Picture or Television, “Under the Sea” (1990), “Beauty and the Beast” (1992), “A Whole New World” (1993), “Colors of the Wind” (1995)

Best Song Written for Visual Media, “I See the Light” (2011)

Academy Awards

Best Original Score, “The Little Mermaid” (1989), “Under the Sea” (1989), “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

Best Original Song, “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992), “A Whole New World” (1992), “Colors of the Wind” (1995)

Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, “Pocahontas” (1995)

Tony Award

Best Original Score, “Newsies” (2012)

Audrey Hepburn Getty Images

Emmy Award

Outstanding Individual Achievement – Informational Programming, “Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn” (1993)

Grammy Award

Best Spoken Word Recording for Children, “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales” (1993)

Academy Awards

Best Actress in a Leading Role, “Roman Holiday” (1954)

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (1993)

Tony Award

Best Actress in a Play, “Ondine” (1954)

Whoopi Goldberg Getty Images

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Special Class Special, “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” (2002)

Outstanding Talk Show Host, “The View” (2009)

Grammy Award

Best Comedy Recording, “Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording” (1986)

Academy Award

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, “Ghost” (1991)

Tony Award

Best Musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

John Legend FilmMagic

Emmy Award

Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)

Grammy Awards

Best New Artist (2005)

Best R&B Album, “Get Lifted” (2005)

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, “Ordinary People” (2005), “Heaven” (2006)

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals, “Family Affair” (2006), “Stay With Me (By the Sea)” (2008)

Best R&B Song, “Shine” (2010)

Best traditional R&B vocal performance, “Hang on in There” (2011)

Best R&B album, “Wake Up!” (2010)

Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Glory” (2015)

Academy Award

Best Original Song, “Glory” (2015)

Tony Awards

Best Revival of a Play, “Jitney” (2017)

Rita Moreno Getty Images

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music Series, “The Muppet Show” (1977)

Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series, “The Rockford Files” (1978)

Grammy Award

Best Recording for Children, “The Electric Company” (1972)

Academy Award

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, “West Side Story” (1962)

Tony Award

Best Featured Actress in a Play, “The Ritz” (1975)

Mel Brooks WireImage

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety, “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special” (1967)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, “Mad About You” (1999) and in 1998 and 1997

Grammy Awards

Best Spoken Comedy Album, “The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000” (1998)

Best Long Form Music Video, “Recording The Producers – A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks” (2001)

Best Musical Show Album, “The Producers” (2001)



Academy Award

Best Writing, Story and Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen, “The Producers” (1969)

Tony Awards

Best Book of a Musical, “The Producers” (2001)

Best Musical, “The Producers” (2001)

Best Original Score, “The Producers” (2001)

Tim Rice Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)

Grammy Awards

Best Cast Show Album, “Evita” (1980)

Best Musical Show Album “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida” (2000)

Best Musical Album for Children, “Aladdin” (1993)

Best Song for a Motion Picture or Television, “A Whole New World” (1993)

Song of the Year, “A Whole New World” (1994)

Academy Award

Best Original Song, “A Whole New World” (1993), “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1995), “You Must Love Me” (1997)

Tony Awards

Best Book of a Musical, “Evita” (1980)

Best Original Score, “Evita” (1980)

Best Original Score, “Aida” (2000)

Mike Nichols Getty Images

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Director, “Wit” (2001)

Outstanding Made for Television Movie, “Wit” (2001)

Outstanding Director, “Angels in America” (2004)

Outstanding Miniseries, “Angels in America” (2004)

Grammy Award

Best Comedy Performance, “An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May” (1961)

Academy Award

Best Director, “The Graduate” (1967)

Tony Awards

Best Director of a Play “Barefoot in the Park” (1964), “Luv” and “The Odd Couple” (1965), “Plaza Suite” (1968), “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1972), “The Real Thing” (1984), “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (2012)

Best Musical, “Annie” (1977)

Best Director of a Musical, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (2005)

Richard Rodgers Courtesy Everett Collection

Emmy Award

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television, “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years” (1962)

Grammy Awards

Best Show Album, “The Sound of Music” (1960) and “No Strings” (1962)

Academy Award

Best Original Song, “State Fair” (1945)

Tony Awards

Best Producers, “South Pacific” (1950)

Best Original Score, “South Pacific” (1950), “No Strings” (1962)

Best Musical, “South Pacific” (1950), “The King and I” (1952)

Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre (1979)

Jonathan Tunick Getty Images

Emmy Award

Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction, “Night of 100 Stars” (1982)

Grammy Award

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, “No One Is Alone” (1989)

Academy Award

Best Adaptation Score, “A Little Night Music” (1978)

Tony Award

Best Orchestrations, “Titanic” (1997)

Marvin Hamlisch Getty Images

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction, “Barbra: The Concert” (1995)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, “Barbra: The Concert” (1995)

Outstanding Music and Lyrics, “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies: America’s Greatest Movies” (1999)

Outstanding Music Direction, “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001)

Grammy Awards

Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, “The Way We Were” (1974)

Best Pop Instrumental Performance, “The Entertainer” (1974)

Best New Artist (1974)

Song of the Year, “The Way We Were” (1974)

Academy Awards

Best Original Dramatic Score, “The Way We Were” (1974) Best Original Song Score and/or Adaptation, “The Sting” (1974) Best Original Song, “The Way We Were” (1974)

Tony Award

Best original score, “A Chorus Line” (1976)

Andrew Lloyd Webber FilmMagic

Emmy Award

Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)

Grammy Awards

Best Cast Show Album, “Evita” (1980), “Cats” (1983)

Best Contemporary Composition “Lloyd Webber: Requiem” (1985)

Grammy Legend Award (1990)

Academy Award

Best Original Song, “You Must Love Me” (1997)

Tony Awards

Best Original Score, “Evita” (1980), “Cats” (1983), “Sunset Boulevard” (1995)

Best Musical, “Evita” (1980), “Cats” (1983), “The Phantom of the Opera” (1988), “Sunset Boulevard” (1995)

Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (2018)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez at the 2014 Oscars. WireImage

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, “Wonder Pets!” (2008), “Wonder Pets!” (2010)

Grammy Awards

Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2012)

Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Let It Go” (2014)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “Frozen” (2014)

Academy Award

Best Original Song, “Let It Go” (2014), “Remember Me” (2018)

Tony Awards

Best Original Score, “Avenue Q” (2004), “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Best Book of a Musical, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

John Gielgud Getty Images

Emmy Award

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special, “Summer’s Lease” (1991)

Grammy Award

Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording, “Ages Of Man” (1979)

Academy Award

Best Actor in a Supporting Role, “Arthur” (1982)

Tony Awards

Outstanding Foreign Company, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (1948)

Special Award (1959)

Best Direction of a Play, “Big Fish, Little Fish” (1961)

Jennifer Hudson has joined the ranks of several “EGOT” winners after winning a Tony award on June 12, 2022. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emmy Award

Daytime Emmy for executing producing “Baba Yaga” (2021)

Grammy Award

Best Musical Theater Album, “The Color Purple” (2017)

Best R&B Album (2009)

Academy Award

Best Supporting Actress, “Dreamgirls” (2006)

Tony Awards

Best Musical for producing “A Strange Loop” (2022)

Helen Hayes Getty Images

Emmy Award

Best Actress (1953)

Grammy Award

Best Spoken Word Recording, “Great American Documents” (1976)

Academy Awards

Best Actress in a Leading Role, “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” (1931)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, “Airport” (1970)

Tony Awards

Best Actress in a Play, “Happy Birthday” (1947), “Time Remembered” (1958)

Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre (1980)

Scott Rudin, Joel and Ethan Coen at the 2008 Oscars. FilmMagic

Emmy Awards

Outstanding Children’s Program, “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'” (1984)

Grammy Award

Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Academy Award

Best Motion Picture of the Year, “No Country for Old Men” (2008)

Tony Awards