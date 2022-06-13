Jennifer Hudson joined these EGOT winners at the 2022 Tony Awards
Jennifer Hudson cemented herself as a multihyphenate with her EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards.
What is an EGOT winner, you ask? The prestigious title is bestowed upon performers who have won specific awards for dipping their toes into the four realms of Hollywood: Emmys (television), Grammys (music), Oscars (film) and Tonys (Broadway).
Here’s a complete list of the only 17 EGOT winners throughout the decades.Alan Menken
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Contribution to the Success of the Academy’s Anti-drug Special for Children, “Wonderful Ways to Say No” from the TV special “Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue” (1990)
- Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program, “Waiting in the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (2020)
Grammy Awards
- Best Recording for Children, “The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack” (1990)
- Best Album for Children, “Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1992)
- Best Instrumental Composition for a Motion Picture or for Television, “Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1992)
- Song of the Year, “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” (1993)
- Best Musical Album for Children, “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1993)
- Best Instrumental Composition for a Motion Picture or for Television, “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1993)
- Best Song for a Motion Picture or Television, “Under the Sea” (1990), “Beauty and the Beast” (1992), “A Whole New World” (1993), “Colors of the Wind” (1995)
- Best Song Written for Visual Media, “I See the Light” (2011)
Academy Awards
- Best Original Score, “The Little Mermaid” (1989), “Under the Sea” (1989), “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)
- Best Original Song, “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992), “A Whole New World” (1992), “Colors of the Wind” (1995)
- Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, “Pocahontas” (1995)
Tony Award
- Best Original Score, “Newsies” (2012)
Emmy Award
- Outstanding Individual Achievement – Informational Programming, “Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn” (1993)
Grammy Award
- Best Spoken Word Recording for Children, “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales” (1993)
Academy Awards
- Best Actress in a Leading Role, “Roman Holiday” (1954)
- Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (1993)
Tony Award
- Best Actress in a Play, “Ondine” (1954)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Special Class Special, “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” (2002)
- Outstanding Talk Show Host, “The View” (2009)
Grammy Award
- Best Comedy Recording, “Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording” (1986)
Academy Award
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role, “Ghost” (1991)
Tony Award
- Best Musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)
Emmy Award
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)
Grammy Awards
- Best New Artist (2005)
- Best R&B Album, “Get Lifted” (2005)
- Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, “Ordinary People” (2005), “Heaven” (2006)
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals, “Family Affair” (2006), “Stay With Me (By the Sea)” (2008)
- Best R&B Song, “Shine” (2010)
- Best traditional R&B vocal performance, “Hang on in There” (2011)
- Best R&B album, “Wake Up!” (2010)
- Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Glory” (2015)
Academy Award
- Best Original Song, “Glory” (2015)
Tony Awards
- Best Revival of a Play, “Jitney” (2017)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music Series, “The Muppet Show” (1977)
- Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series, “The Rockford Files” (1978)
Grammy Award
- Best Recording for Children, “The Electric Company” (1972)
Academy Award
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role, “West Side Story” (1962)
Tony Award
- Best Featured Actress in a Play, “The Ritz” (1975)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety, “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special” (1967)
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, “Mad About You” (1999) and in 1998 and 1997
Grammy Awards
- Best Spoken Comedy Album, “The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000” (1998)
- Best Long Form Music Video, “Recording The Producers – A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks” (2001)
- Best Musical Show Album, “The Producers” (2001)
Academy Award
- Best Writing, Story and Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen, “The Producers” (1969)
Tony Awards
- Best Book of a Musical, “The Producers” (2001)
- Best Musical, “The Producers” (2001)
- Best Original Score, “The Producers” (2001)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)
Grammy Awards
- Best Cast Show Album, “Evita” (1980)
- Best Musical Show Album “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida” (2000)
- Best Musical Album for Children, “Aladdin” (1993)
- Best Song for a Motion Picture or Television, “A Whole New World” (1993)
- Song of the Year, “A Whole New World” (1994)
Academy Award
- Best Original Song, “A Whole New World” (1993), “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1995), “You Must Love Me” (1997)
Tony Awards
- Best Book of a Musical, “Evita” (1980)
- Best Original Score, “Evita” (1980)
- Best Original Score, “Aida” (2000)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Director, “Wit” (2001)
- Outstanding Made for Television Movie, “Wit” (2001)
- Outstanding Director, “Angels in America” (2004)
- Outstanding Miniseries, “Angels in America” (2004)
Grammy Award
- Best Comedy Performance, “An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May” (1961)
Academy Award
- Best Director, “The Graduate” (1967)
Tony Awards
- Best Director of a Play “Barefoot in the Park” (1964), “Luv” and “The Odd Couple” (1965), “Plaza Suite” (1968), “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1972), “The Real Thing” (1984), “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (2012)
- Best Musical, “Annie” (1977)
- Best Director of a Musical, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (2005)
Emmy Award
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television, “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years” (1962)
Grammy Awards
- Best Show Album, “The Sound of Music” (1960) and “No Strings” (1962)
Academy Award
- Best Original Song, “State Fair” (1945)
Tony Awards
- Best Producers, “South Pacific” (1950)
- Best Original Score, “South Pacific” (1950), “No Strings” (1962)
- Best Musical, “South Pacific” (1950), “The King and I” (1952)
- Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre (1979)
Emmy Award
- Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction, “Night of 100 Stars” (1982)
Grammy Award
- Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, “No One Is Alone” (1989)
Academy Award
- Best Adaptation Score, “A Little Night Music” (1978)
Tony Award
- Best Orchestrations, “Titanic” (1997)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction, “Barbra: The Concert” (1995)
- Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, “Barbra: The Concert” (1995)
- Outstanding Music and Lyrics, “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies: America’s Greatest Movies” (1999)
- Outstanding Music Direction, “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001)
Grammy Awards
- Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, “The Way We Were” (1974)
- Best Pop Instrumental Performance, “The Entertainer” (1974)
- Best New Artist (1974)
- Song of the Year, “The Way We Were” (1974)
Academy Awards
- Best Original Dramatic Score, “The Way We Were” (1974) Best Original Song Score and/or Adaptation, “The Sting” (1974) Best Original Song, “The Way We Were” (1974)
Tony Award
- Best original score, “A Chorus Line” (1976)
Emmy Award
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)
Grammy Awards
- Best Cast Show Album, “Evita” (1980), “Cats” (1983)
- Best Contemporary Composition “Lloyd Webber: Requiem” (1985)
- Grammy Legend Award (1990)
Academy Award
- Best Original Song, “You Must Love Me” (1997)
Tony Awards
- Best Original Score, “Evita” (1980), “Cats” (1983), “Sunset Boulevard” (1995)
- Best Musical, “Evita” (1980), “Cats” (1983), “The Phantom of the Opera” (1988), “Sunset Boulevard” (1995)
- Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (2018)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, “Wonder Pets!” (2008), “Wonder Pets!” (2010)
Grammy Awards
- Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2012)
- Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Let It Go” (2014)
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, “Frozen” (2014)
Academy Award
- Best Original Song, “Let It Go” (2014), “Remember Me” (2018)
Tony Awards
- Best Original Score, “Avenue Q” (2004), “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
- Best Book of a Musical, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Emmy Award
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special, “Summer’s Lease” (1991)
Grammy Award
- Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording, “Ages Of Man” (1979)
Academy Award
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role, “Arthur” (1982)
Tony Awards
- Outstanding Foreign Company, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (1948)
- Special Award (1959)
- Best Direction of a Play, “Big Fish, Little Fish” (1961)
Emmy Award
- Daytime Emmy for executing producing “Baba Yaga” (2021)
Grammy Award
- Best Musical Theater Album, “The Color Purple” (2017)
- Best R&B Album (2009)
Academy Award
- Best Supporting Actress, “Dreamgirls” (2006)
Tony Awards
- Best Musical for producing “A Strange Loop” (2022)
Emmy Award
- Best Actress (1953)
Grammy Award
- Best Spoken Word Recording, “Great American Documents” (1976)
Academy Awards
- Best Actress in a Leading Role, “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” (1931)
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role, “Airport” (1970)
Tony Awards
- Best Actress in a Play, “Happy Birthday” (1947), “Time Remembered” (1958)
- Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre (1980)
Emmy Awards
- Outstanding Children’s Program, “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'” (1984)
Grammy Award
- Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
Academy Award
- Best Motion Picture of the Year, “No Country for Old Men” (2008)
Tony Awards
- Best Musical, “Passion” (1994)
- Best Play for “Copenhagen” (2000), “Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?” (2002), “Doubt” (2005), “The History Boys” (2006), “God of Carnage” (2009), “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2015), “The Humans” (2016)
- Best Revival of a Play, “Fences” (2010), “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (2012), “A Raisin in the Sun” (2014), “Skylight” (2015), “Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge” (2016)
- Best Musical, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)
