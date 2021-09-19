CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armchair Scouting & Prediction, Week 2: Buffalo Bills

By driftinscotty
The Phinsider
 4 days ago

Well, this is nice. Been a little while since our boys opened a season with a win. And over a Pats team that everyone has been crowing about as a shoe-in to make the playoffs? Even extra nicer. But as they say, on to the next. Last year, to do...

www.thephinsider.com

The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
FanSided

How can the Steelers conquer the Buffalo Bills in Week 1?

The Steelers need a Week 1 victory in order to gain momentum this season. How will they beat the Buffalo Bills?. The Pittsburgh Steelers are less than 48 hours away from their first home game of the 2021 NFL season. On Sunday, September 12th, Heinz Field will host thousands of football enthusiasts. After a few needed adjustments, the Steelers believe that they are ready for their grueling schedule.
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time: Steelers lead 16-11 Last: Bills Win, 26-15 (Dec. 13, 2020) Home: Steelers lead 10-3 Last: Bills...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bills, Week 1: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Bills

The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. While the Steelers hit the road for their season opener, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.
NFL
FanSided

Fantasy Football: 4 Buffalo Bills to consider for Week 1

These are three Buffalo Bills to start in in fantasy football in Week 1. The regular season is kicking off this week and with that is the start of the fantasy football season. For Buffalo Bills fans that want to get players from their favorite team, it was certainly a little more challenging this year.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Week One inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week One of Buffalo Bills football is upon us, friends, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in town looking to spoil Bills Mafia’s return to a sold-out Highmark Stadium. Neither team pulled up any players from its practice squad this week, so the teams are making up their inactive list from the main 53-man roster.
NFL
buffalowdown.com

Buffalo Bills: 3 Horrible stats that defined the Week 1 loss

In the wake of the Buffalo Bills‘ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there were many stats in the boxscore that had fans scratching their heads. After a 75-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Mckenzie started the season with a bang, the rest of Sunday’s game against the Steelers went the other direction.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills only protect three practice squaders this week

The Buffalo Bills have the option to protect up to four practice squad players each week from being poached to join another team’s active roster. This week they only chose three before they head to Miami to play the Dolphins. OG Jack Anderson. OG Jamil Douglas. CB Cam Lewis. Last...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Levi Wallace named the starting cornerback for Week 1

Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) signals fourth down during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Bills didn’t have many training camp battles this year with almost all starters on offense...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Predict the Score! - Week 2: Bills v Dolphins

Welcome to the most popular NFL regular-season weekly contest in the world! on the internet. on Buffalo Rumblings! Ok, inflated ego aside, it was a pleasant surprise to see so many participants and recs last week and I hope we can keep that energy flowing throughout the season! I enjoy creating content that entertains this quirky, loveable, even if sometimes dysfunctional, family.
NFL
The Phinsider

2021 Week 2 Primer: Bills vs Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that is surprisingly important for the AFC East, despite it only being a Week 2 contest. With a win, the 1-0 Miami Dolphins will move to 2-0, remaining in sole possession of the top spot in the division and push themselves to a two-game advantage over the Bills, plus have the early head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Bills win, they pull Miami down into a 1-1 tie, plus will hold the early head-to-head tiebreaker, moving them into the division lead. While both teams will have 15 games remaining on their respective schedule - including the Week 8 completion of the annual home-and-home series - this game feels like it has some importance to it.
NFL

