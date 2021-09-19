CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams Austin Corbett gets tough draw in Colts DeForest Buckner

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams moved interior offensive line Austin Corbett from offensive center to his former offensive right guard position. While we can debate the reasons why such a move was made, there is no denying the outcome of that move. Corbett will get a tough draw in week two, as he will oppose the Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. That’s a tough draw folks.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The La Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Pro Football Focus
1075thefan.com

Frank Reich Updates Carson Wentz’s Injured Ankle

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz has played through a lot in his football career, but he knew this was an injury that was going to knock him out of Sunday’s game. It took the 11th hit against Wentz on Sunday—marking an astonishing 21 for the season—that finally sent him to the sideline for good.
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
Yardbarker

X-Factors in Colts Vs. Rams Matchup

After a Week One loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to get into the win column. The Colts’ performance last week was not up to the team’s standards and they will be looking to rectify that this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Darius Leonard, DeForest Buckner, Colts D take aim at forcing 40 turnovers

INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s been talked about since Matt Eberflus was hired as defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts more than three years ago. No, the Colts don’t want to hold their opponents to 40 yards a game. That would be nice, but that's not going to happen. Of course the...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Everything you need to know about the LA Rams next opponent: The Indianapolis Colts

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-0 following a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears to open the season. From our Instant Reaction podcast (under 20 minutes), Winners and Losers, Moment of the Game, post-game press conferences, and a whole lot more, Turf Show Times has comprehensive coverage of Rams-Bears already and will continue to go into more detail about what happened over the coming days.
NFL
Fox 59

Hand injury couldn’t keep DeForest Buckner from stellar first season with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner is coming off one of the best seasons by a Colts defensive tackle in franchise history, Indy or otherwise. He had 9.5 sacks, a club record for a defensive tackle. He was just the third Colt d-tackle selected first-team All-Pro, and the first since Gene “Big Daddy’’ Lipscomb in 1959.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Rams @ Colts

Don't forget to pre-order your Kicking the Stigma shirt. Learn more at Colts.com/KTS. The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 45th all-time regular...
NFL
thelines.com

Rams Vs. Colts Betting Odds

This contest could be played inside because Lucas Oil Stadium has a retractable roof, but the weather report for Indianapolis on Sunday is dry (clear sky) and relatively calm (7 mph winds), with a high temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit (as of 5:15 AM on September 15). Rams Vs. Colts...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams at Colts: Week 2 Prediction Picks

Last week the NFL community got a taste of what it's like to have regular-season games back into the swing of things. Now entering Week 2, the 1-0 Los Angeles Rams will face the 0-1 Indianapolis Colts. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a debut for the ages, where...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Rams: 7 things to know entering Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be looking to bounce back when they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in Week 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The opening week of the season could not have gone more differently for these two teams. The Colts were dominated at home en route to a 28-16 loss that raised many questions while the Rams were brilliant in their 34-14 win over the Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Rams on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are looking to bounce back from a brutal season-opening loss when they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2. A crucial matchup for the Colts in the middle of a tough stretch of games, the Colts will need to show they learned from their porous outing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy