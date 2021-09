Early morning lows at early October levels. The clear skies and lighter winds led to the coolest low of 47° in Crawfordsville (Montgomery county) along with a 49° low in Zionsville (Boone county) Thursday morning. Low temperatures that cool are typical for the early part of October. The average low of 49° occurs on October 6th while 47° is the normal for October 11th. Indianapolis fell to 57°, just three degrees below normal. So when can we expect a low below 50-degrees in the city? On average the first occurrence of a sub 50° night is September 6th. The earliest fell on August 4th, 1912 while the latest came October 6th, 1910.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO