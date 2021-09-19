The pugs are back
LAKE LUZERNE | Back by PUG-pular demand, the 22nd Annual Halloween Pugs & Pumpkins Party will note a change of scenery. Now set in the Town of Lake Luzerne, this year's bash is entitled "The Wonder of Warlocks, Witches & Wizards: Part II Live." It takes place Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Col. Butler Pavilion Park on Route 9N in Lake Luzerne. Pug lovers from all over New York State meet at this doggy extravaganza every year in an apparent attempt to stock up on a year's-worth Pug-ableness.suncommunitynews.com
Comments / 0