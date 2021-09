CHAZY | Ava McAuliffe had a hand in all six goals scored by the Chazy Eagles Sept. 9, and they would need all of them to fend off the Boquet Valley Griffins. With the opening two goals scored 10 seconds apart — and the next pair scored eight seconds apart — it was a shootout on Brendler Field in a 6-4 Eagle win over the Griffins, with McAuliffe scoring four times and eighth-grader Claire Reynolds netting a hat trick in her fourth varsity game for the Griffins.

CHAZY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO