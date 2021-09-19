Brian Hornback podcast Episode 48 – Redistricting and Dr. Jason Martin, Democrat Candidate for Governor of TN 2022
Featuring Handsome and the Humbles as the intro/outro with their song “Knoxville Lights” with permission from Josh Smith. Talk about Redistricting, Knox County, City of Knoxville and the State of Tennessee. Talk about some Democrat candidates, like Odessa Kelly and Jim Cooper in the Nashville area and meeting Dr. Jason Martin over in Blount County with the Blount County Democrats.www.brianhornback.com
