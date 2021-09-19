RIZIN 30 Results: Four Bantamweights Advance to Grand Prix Semifinals

With a championship double header, and a rematch 17 years in the making, to call UFC 266 a loaded pay-per-view card would be an understatement. The main event pits The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 coaches against each other with the featherweight championship on the line. Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski won the featherweight championship from Max Holloway in Dec. 2019, and, then, he successfully defended his belt in a rematch with the Hawaiian in July 2020. He will look to make his second title defense against Brian Ortega this weekend. Ortega came up short in his first title bid against Holloway in Dec. 2018, but rebounded nicely with the best performance of his career when he defeated “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung by a lopsided unanimous decision last October. He will try to build upon that momentum as he looks to defeat Volkanovski and begin his own title run in the main event this Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip.
