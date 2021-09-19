CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

RIZIN 30 Results: Four Bantamweights Advance to Grand Prix Semifinals

By Dan Kuhl
combatpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Sept. 19, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN 30 live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event featured the quarterfinal bouts for the RIZIN eight-man bantamweight Grand Prix with Kai Asakura, Naoki Inoue, Hiromasa Ougikubo and Kenta Takizawa all advancing to the semifinal round. Kai Asakura def....

combatpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emi Fujino
Person
Ayaka Hamasaki
Person
Naoki Inoue
Sherdog

Julius Anglickas to Face Vadim Nemkov in New LHW Grand Prix Semifinal at Bellator 268

A Bellator press release describes it as the “chance of a lifetime” for Julius Anglickas. Originally an alternate in the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix, Anglickas will step in for Anthony Johnson against reigning 205-pound champ Vadim Nemkov in the Bellator 268 main event on Oct. 16. Promotion officials announced the new semifinal pairing after Johnson was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Kyoji Horiguchi signs with Bellator, remains RIZIN bantamweight champion

One of the best bantamweight fighters in the world has signed with Bellator. Kyoji Horiguchi appeared on an episode of the American Top Team podcast Punchin’ In earlier this week and revealed he completed his contract with RIZIN FF and entered free agency. Horiguchi expressed interest in signing with Bellator to compete in its bantamweight division and set his sights on a potential fight with current reigning champion, Sergio Pettis.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bantamweight#Grand Prix#Def#Unanimous Decision#Combat#Rizin Ff#Tko
fcfighter.com

RIZIN 30 Results: Kai Asakura & Naoki Inoue Among Winners in GP BW Quarterfinals

RIZIN 30 went down today in Saitama, Japan, and the card featured the quarterfinals for the promotion’s bantamweight grand prix. Kai Asakura, Naoki Inoue and Hiromasa Ougikubo advanced to the semis with decision wins, while, Kenta Takizawa stamped his semifinal appearance with a quick stoppage. Here are the complete results...
COMBAT SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Leylah Fernandez's Reaction to Advancing to Tonight's US Open Semifinal Match Was a True Grand Slam

If we were the youngest player in 16 years to make it to the US Open semifinals — and the youngest since Serena Williams in 1999 to beat two top-five-ranked WTA players at the same major — we'd be ecstatic, too! Leylah Fernandez, who just turned 19, had achieved those feats on Sept. 7 when she won her 2021 US Open quarterfinal through a tiebreak against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (then Emma Raducanu, even younger than Fernandez at 18, made it to her own semifinal match the following day and took over that first history-making accomplishment). Fernandez's reaction to her victory spoke volumes: she fell to her knees, overcome by emotion. It makes sense given that the best the Canadian has done in Grand Slam singles is a third-round finish. Watch that incredible moment ahead, and see it captured in powerful photos as well.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
combatpress.com

K-1 World GP 2021 Results: Noiri Dominates Tournament Field On Thrilling Fight Card

On Monday, Sept. 20, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 World GP 2021: Yokohamatsuri live from the Yokohoma Arena in Yokohoma, Japan. The event featured an eight-man 67.5-kilogram tournament featuring two former K-1 champions Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo, Krush welterweight titleholder Riki Matsuoka, rising prospect Ali Ayinta, and knockout artist FUMIYA among others.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Italian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 result as Ricciardo wins after Hamilton and Verstappen crash out

Daniel Ricciardo secured his first Formula One win as a McLaren driver on Sunday, emerging victorious at the Italian Grand Prix as teammate Lando Norris came second after championship leader Max Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other and out of the race at Monza.Ricciardo, who had been without an F1 victory since 2018, started second on the grid behind Verstappen but overtook the Dutch-Belgian on the first turn, before holding onto his lead to ultimately achieve a long-awaited win. Verstappen’s day would only go from bad to worse after giving up first place on lap one,...
MOTORSPORTS
combatpress.com

Titan FC 72 Results: Dias Successfully Defends Title

On Friday, Sept. 17, Titan FC hosted Titan FC 72: Dias vs. Ibraimov, live from the InterContinental Miami in Miami, Fla. In the night’s main event, Victor Dias secured a third-round armbar submission of Ryskulbek Ibraimov in his first flyweight title defense. The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass....
UFC
racingnews365.com

2021 F1 Italian Grand Prix – Qualifying results

Valtteri Bottas set the quickest time in qualifying for the 2021 F1 Italian Grand Prix. Check out the full results from qualifying in Italy below. Valtteri Bottas has taken top spot in qualifying ahead of the Saturday's Sprint Qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, with teammate Lewis Hamilton tucking in just behind him.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
combatpress.com

Is UFC 266 the Last Chance for Marlon Moraes?

Going back a bit over 2 years ago, the bantamweight title picture looked completely different than it currently does. The T.J. Dillashaw-Cody Garbrandt rivalry had just closed its second chapter, Petr Yan had just entered the top 10, and Marlon Moraes was on the verge of receiving his title shot. Then, things all changed.
UFC
combatpress.com

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Preview and Predictions

With a championship double header, and a rematch 17 years in the making, to call UFC 266 a loaded pay-per-view card would be an understatement. The main event pits The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 coaches against each other with the featherweight championship on the line. Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski won the featherweight championship from Max Holloway in Dec. 2019, and, then, he successfully defended his belt in a rematch with the Hawaiian in July 2020. He will look to make his second title defense against Brian Ortega this weekend. Ortega came up short in his first title bid against Holloway in Dec. 2018, but rebounded nicely with the best performance of his career when he defeated “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung by a lopsided unanimous decision last October. He will try to build upon that momentum as he looks to defeat Volkanovski and begin his own title run in the main event this Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy