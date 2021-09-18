CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Blocked PSG & Spurs' Interest in Antonio Rudiger

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year but it has been revealed the club's board blocked the transfer, according to reports.

Rudiger was then under the management of Frank Lampard and was an outcast in the Chelsea side. His future became extremely uncertain and links surfaced to leaving the club.

Paris Saint-Germain, managed by Thomas Tuchel at the time, and Tottenham Hotspur were showing interest but no move materialised, neither did it in January 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH6xc_0c1Aoh8C00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger was close to leaving when Chelsea held talks with Spurs as the clubs became 'directly involved' with one another over a potential transfer.

However as per the Athletic, Chelsea blocked a loan deal which would've seen the German move across the capital, as well as denying a switch to PSG in France.

An unnamed member of the Spurs recruitment team thought this would be the case at the time, stating: “The way Chelsea feel about Tottenham… there’s no way they’ll want to loan them a player to help them out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMYtN_0c1Aoh8C00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It's been a blessing in disguise for Rudiger staying at Chelsea. Tuchel's arrival in January changed his fortunes in west London and he has thrived to become a pivotal part of the Blues defence, which also went onto win the Champions League last season.

But Chelsea have another issue with Rudiger on their hands currently. His contract situation. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but he is yet to pen an extension.

Tuchel is hopeful the 28-year-old will agree a new deal and remains calm, but no decision has been made by the central defender.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," Tuchel said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Rudiger demanding Lukaku terms at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger wants parity with his Chelsea teammates, reports have claimed. The German defender has rejected Chelsea's latest contract offer, with his current deal set to expire in 2022. The Blues put forward a deal worth £140,000-a-week, according to The Telegraph, which is a £40,000 increase on his current salary.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG and Real Madrid are 'monitoring Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at Chelsea'... with defender able to sign a pre-contract aboard in January if talks over a Stamford Bridge extension flop

PSG and Real Madrid are reportedly following Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at Chelsea with keen interest, as the German defender is still yet to agree new terms at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger's current deal with the Blues expires next summer, meaning he would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
dexerto.com

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has a big problem with his new FIFA 22 rating

The first hit of FIFA 22 ratings have dropped, and some players like Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger aren’t too impressed. The German center-back only has a measly 75 Pace, despite clocking some of the fastest speeds on the pitch. The FIFA 22 Ratings are slowly dropping in for FIFA, with the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Spurs#German
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopeful Antonio Rudiger will sign a new contract at the club amid interest from PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel believes Toni Rudiger would have few reasons to leave Chelsea next summer. Blues boss Tuchel insists Germany defender Rudiger 'feels very, very good' in west London, despite the 28-year-old edging towards the end of his current contract. Rudiger's terms expire at the end of the campaign, and Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Antonio Rudiger’s current situation spells doom for Chelsea

Marina Granovskaia seldom makes mistakes. Chelsea’s director has built a reputation over the years for being one of football’s most brilliant executives. The Russian has helped build the current Champions League-winning squad from the ground up, all while running the club as an equally successful business. The Blues actually made money this summer—despite breaking the club record (£97.5 million) for a transfer on Romelu Lukaku—thanks to a series of sales. Granovskaia helped negotiate buybacks and sell-on clauses for future stars, as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
washingtonnewsday.com

PSG and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract negotiations with Chelsea.

PSG and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract negotiations with Chelsea. Chelsea is in contract talks with German defender Antonio Rudiger, but European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. Chelsea is reportedly having difficulty persuading Rudiger to accept a contract extension worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
333
Followers
2K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy