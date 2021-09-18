Report: Chelsea Blocked PSG & Spurs' Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year but it has been revealed the club's board blocked the transfer, according to reports.

Rudiger was then under the management of Frank Lampard and was an outcast in the Chelsea side. His future became extremely uncertain and links surfaced to leaving the club.

Paris Saint-Germain, managed by Thomas Tuchel at the time, and Tottenham Hotspur were showing interest but no move materialised, neither did it in January 2021.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger was close to leaving when Chelsea held talks with Spurs as the clubs became 'directly involved' with one another over a potential transfer.

However as per the Athletic, Chelsea blocked a loan deal which would've seen the German move across the capital, as well as denying a switch to PSG in France.

An unnamed member of the Spurs recruitment team thought this would be the case at the time, stating: “The way Chelsea feel about Tottenham… there’s no way they’ll want to loan them a player to help them out.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It's been a blessing in disguise for Rudiger staying at Chelsea. Tuchel's arrival in January changed his fortunes in west London and he has thrived to become a pivotal part of the Blues defence, which also went onto win the Champions League last season.

But Chelsea have another issue with Rudiger on their hands currently. His contract situation. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but he is yet to pen an extension.

Tuchel is hopeful the 28-year-old will agree a new deal and remains calm, but no decision has been made by the central defender.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," Tuchel said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube