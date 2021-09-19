CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

UMW Men's Tennis Competes at Navy's Joe Hunt Invitational

umweagles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Mary Washington men's tennis team competed against Division I competition at the U.S. Naval Academy's Joe Hunt Invitational this weekend in Annapolis, Md. On day one, Mary Washington struggled as senior Moses Hutchinson and junior Andrew Watson lost to doubles teams from Delaware and George Mason. Artis Hart and Peter Leese also lost doubles matches to Delaware and George Mason as did Cole Tecce and Priyan DeSilva. The highlight of day one was Rishi Charan Shankar and Nick Spera winning both matches against Delaware and George Mason. In singles, all of the Eagles fell to strong Delaware players.

umweagles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Delaware State
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cooper
Person
George Mason
Person
Joe Hunt

Comments / 0

Community Policy