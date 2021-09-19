UMW Men's Tennis Competes at Navy's Joe Hunt Invitational

The University of Mary Washington men's tennis team competed against Division I competition at the U.S. Naval Academy's Joe Hunt Invitational this weekend in Annapolis, Md. On day one, Mary Washington struggled as senior Moses Hutchinson and junior Andrew Watson lost to doubles teams from Delaware and George Mason. Artis Hart and Peter Leese also lost doubles matches to Delaware and George Mason as did Cole Tecce and Priyan DeSilva. The highlight of day one was Rishi Charan Shankar and Nick Spera winning both matches against Delaware and George Mason. In singles, all of the Eagles fell to strong Delaware players.