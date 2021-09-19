CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Oscar Race Gets Clearer After the Toronto International Film Festival

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo question there’s more to learn from a live film festival than a virtual one. In 2021, live Cannes and Telluride events provided scads of intel on how movies played for audiences and media. Participants were on solid ground. You feel it in a room when a movie plays, from Cannes Palme d’Or-winner “Titane” to prize-winners “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi) and “The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier), likely Oscar submissions from Iran and Norway, respectively.

m.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pandemic-Impacted Toronto Film Festival Morphs Into Two Events for 2021

A scaled-down 2021 Toronto Film Festival has dramatically turned into two events: a festival for directors and producers over the moon for finally screening their latest movies in front of a live audience, and a stay-at-home event for film buyers and sellers looking to avoid crowds and the delta variant. “I was afraid they were going to shut down the border and the [Toronto] festival wasn’t happening, or only virtually,” Manny Perez, the Dominican American writer and actor set to host a socially distanced world premiere at Bell Lightbox for his La Soga 2 on Friday night, tells The Hollywood Reporter.  “I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
artreview.com

Bleak Projections at Syros International Film Festival

Outdoor screenings on the Greek island set an ageing medium amidst the ruins of the century that defined it. J.G. Ballard frequently imagined a future in which drained swimming pools survived as monuments to the decadent last days of the West. The image comes back to me during a film screening at one such empty concrete pit on the Greek island of Syros. In nearby Athens it is 41 degrees. Today I received a text message advising me to close the windows of my apartment against clouds of ash from the wildfires encroaching on the city’s suburbs. Big-bellied aeroplanes carry water across the sky. I imagine the pool’s patterned tiles being pored over by the perplexed archaeologists of whatever civilisation succeeds ours. The film I’m watching, The Years of the Big Heat, directed by Frida Liappa and released in 1991, describes a near future in which a population afflicted by a pandemic and heatwave loses its collective memory. You can see why the curators thought it timely.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Joe Wright
WNCY

Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival

VENICE (Reuters) – Paolo Sorrentino’s film about the death of his own parents, Jane Campion’s 1920s frontier saga and a hard-hitting French tale of abortion are among contenders for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with the race seen wide open. Film critics agreed the main...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Christie Is the Official Projection Partner of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival

TORONTO – (September 9, 2021) – Christie® is pleased to celebrate its 21st year as the Official Digital Projection Partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Running September 9-18th, the 46th edition of TIFF will feature in-person and outdoor screenings, as well as the return of digital screenings, with more venues.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Race#Cannes Palme D Or
NBC 26 WGBA

De Pere film festival drawing international filmmakers

Independent filmmakers from around the globe are attending the Mobsters, Latino/Latinx and Comedy (MLC) Film Festival at Get Reel Cinema in De Pere this weekend. "These people are all very talented and run in a fraction of the budget from all the other big Hollywood productions, but their talent is amazing, the color trend, the sound, and stories that they tell, so we're here to bring the stories to the audience," said Freddy Moyano, president of the MLC Awards.
DE PERE, WI
Screendaily

Denmark selects three films in Oscar international feature shortlist

Denmark has announced a trio of films shortlisted for its submission for the international Oscar race. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, the animated documentary about an Afghan refugee’s journey to Denmark - winner of the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary section at Sundance, with Neon handling North American distribution.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Movies
sagharborexpress.com

The Hamptons International Film Festival Announces 2021 Slate

On September 15, HamptonsFilm announced its full slate of programming for the 2021 edition of the Hamptons International Festival (HIFF), including the closing night presentation of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” the East Coast premiere of Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” as the Saturday Centerpiece Film, and additional films to the Spotlight section, as well as Signature Programs including Views From Long Island; Conflict and Resolution; Air, Land & Sea; and Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights. The 29th edition of the festival will feature a lineup of films that are 53 percent female-directed and represent 34 countries from around the world.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
northerniowan.com

Fall film festival ushers Oscar season

The month of September often signifies the start of a new football season. At both the professional and collegiate levels, teams start a grueling months-long campaign in the hopes of winning a national championship. Another industry that kicks off its regular season in the fall is the Academy Awards. From...
MOVIES
TorrentFreak

Toronto Film Festival Asks Google to Remove Links to Leaked Netflix Screeners

Last weekend, two screeners of upcoming Netflix movies leaked ahead of their official premiere. "The Power of the Dog" and "The Guilty" are now widely shared on pirate sites, something that has triggered a series of takedown requests. Interestingly, the Toronto International Film Festival, which could be where the films leaked from, is particularly active.
MOVIES
thelaurelofasheville.com

Tryon International Film Festival Reaches Out to Students

The seventh annual Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) takes place Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10, at screening venues throughout the town of Tryon. In addition to screening full-length and short features and documentaries and providing online access to all films for three weeks, the festival includes an opening gala, awards ceremony, industry trade show and workshops on a variety of topics led by producers, directors, screenwriters, actors and other professionals.
TRYON, NC
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago International Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

“The French Dispatch” opens, “King Richard” closes 57th Edition of North America’s longest-running competitive festival, October 13 – 24, 2021. Featuring tributes to Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rebecca Hall; world premieres of “Mayor Pete,” “Punch 9 For Harold Washington” and more; visionary big-screen adventure “Dune” and historical epic “The Last Duel”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy