The Oscar Race Gets Clearer After the Toronto International Film Festival

Outdoor screenings on the Greek island set an ageing medium amidst the ruins of the century that defined it. J.G. Ballard frequently imagined a future in which drained swimming pools survived as monuments to the decadent last days of the West. The image comes back to me during a film screening at one such empty concrete pit on the Greek island of Syros. In nearby Athens it is 41 degrees. Today I received a text message advising me to close the windows of my apartment against clouds of ash from the wildfires encroaching on the city’s suburbs. Big-bellied aeroplanes carry water across the sky. I imagine the pool’s patterned tiles being pored over by the perplexed archaeologists of whatever civilisation succeeds ours. The film I’m watching, The Years of the Big Heat, directed by Frida Liappa and released in 1991, describes a near future in which a population afflicted by a pandemic and heatwave loses its collective memory. You can see why the curators thought it timely.

