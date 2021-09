Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talked to the media today after his fifth Aggies came from behind to take down Colorado 10-7 and what made his team's comeback possible from a 7-0 deficit. In addition, he expounded on the performance of backup quarterback Zach Calzada who came off of the bench to eventually lead the Aggies to the win.

