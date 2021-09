This month the CSU Creative Writing Reading Series will launch a new season of readings and talks with distinguished literary voices right here in Fort Collins. Throughout the school year the program will play host to fiction and non-fiction writers and poets who will spend two days on campus sharing their work, meeting with students and the community and sharing their knowledge and craft. First up on September 16th is Kirsten Valdez Quade, Princeton University professor and the author of the award-winning collection of short stories Night at the Fiestas and the new novel The Five Wounds. This event will be on Zoom but the rest should be in person. Later in the year, superstar, National Book Award Finalist and bestselling author of Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff will discuss her new novel about 12th century poet Marie de France.

