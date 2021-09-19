Shroud Reveals Battlefield 2042's Big Advantage Over Call of Duty: Vanguard

Going into its release, there's a considerable amount of hype and anticipation for Call of Duty: Vanguard from PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S gamers, akin to the hype and anticipation 2019's Modern Warfare generated before its release. That said, while developer Sledgehammer Games has been showing and saying all of the right things, a new report has COD fans pushing back on this hype. According to a prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, there's a perk in the game called "Radar" that makes it so enemies appear on the mini-map if they fire an unsilenced weapon. In other words, the classic COD mini-map is locked behind a perk.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO