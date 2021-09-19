CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE's Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Share Ultrasound of Baby Boy

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae posted their baby's gender reveal video earlier this week, confirming that the two would be having a baby boy. LeRae then took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share photos of the baby's ultrasound, joking that he's posing just like Adam Cole by pointing his thumb at himself. Gargano and LeRae both took part in the first episode of the revamped NXT (NXT 2.0) on Tuesday, helping Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis get married.

