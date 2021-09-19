WWE's Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Share Ultrasound of Baby Boy

It's a time of celebration for two WWE Monday Night Raw stars, who just announced their engagement on social media. Today Scarlett Bordeaux shared a photo with boyfriend (now fiance) Karrion Kross, revealing she said yes to his proposal and showing off her new engagement ring. Bordeaux added the caption "𝒫𝑜𝓅 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓅𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒! 🍾🥂 #Isaidyes💍 @WWEKarrionKross", accompanied with a photo of both looking quite happy. It didn't take long for the well wishes and congratulations to come flying in from their WWE and NXT friends and co-workers, and we're going to add our own congratulations to the mix. Congratulations to the happy couple!

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO