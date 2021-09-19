The Oscar Race Gets Clearer After the Toronto International Film Festival

“Belfast” is now one of the top 10 films in our Oscar odds for Best Picture, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. This comes after the film made strong impressions at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. But Best Picture isn’t the only race where it’s making strides. The film tells the story of a boy’s upbringing in the title city during the 1960s amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and as of this writing it has a 75 score on MetaCritic and 90% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes based on those early reviews. As of this...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO