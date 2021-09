Tickets are on sale now for the Hays USD 489 Foundation for Education Excellence dinner and auction. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Unrein Building. Cost is $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online. You may also call the USD 489 district office at (785) 623-2400 for assistance purchasing tickets.

