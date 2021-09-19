CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madden NFL 22 & Hitman 3 Are Both at Least 25% Off This Weekend

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially gaming season. Which obviously happens all year long, but especially when the weather gets a bit cooler and the reasons to leave your house become less and less. Sure, you probably have a bunch of household chores that could use your attention, but what about those games on the shelf or in your library waiting to be played? And if you’re in search of a couple more, we’ve got you with 11 awesome titles at a fraction of their regular price this weekend! Check them all out below for more reasons to stay indoors this fall and winter.

Madden NFL 22 review

Just like every single year I dream that maybe, just maybe, the shambolic New York Jets can pull a winning season out of the bag, long term fans of Madden dream of a return to glory for the decades-old annual sports stalwart. There are undoubted improvements from the lacklustre 21, but are they enough to represent a true leap forward worthy of your hard-earned cash?
Play Madden NFL 22, Rainbow Six Siege, and Blasphemous for free on Xbox

Microsoft has revealed that three more games will be free to play for a limited time on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One through the Free Play Days program. Until September 12th at 11:59 p.m. PT, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can download and play Madden NFL 22, Ubisoft’s shooter Rainbow Six Siege, and metroidvania Blasphemous. To install these titles, visit the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, navigate to the Gold member area, and scroll down to the Free Play Days collection.
Madden 22 Free Trial coming to all platforms for NFL kickoff

A rare post-launch free trial is coming ahead of the NFL season. EA is offering a rare opportunity, a post-launch Madden 22 free trial to mark the start of the 2021 NFL season!. That means even those that don't own the game can try it out for a limited time...
Madden NFL 22 headlines this weekend's Free Play Days games

After a week off, Free Play Days has returned! From now until Monday, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members can check out and play Madden NFL 22, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Blasphemous for no extra cost. Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One)
Free Play Days – Madden NFL 22, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Blasphemous

Prepare yourself for a new season on the gridiron, squad up for explosive 5v5 PVP action, or test your skills in a punishing action-performer. Madden NFL 22, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Blasphemous are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from Thursday, September 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, September 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
Madden NFL 22 Dominates US Software Sales in August, Ghost of Tsushima in 2nd Place

Much like the dominance of the Nintendo Switch and PS5 in the United States, EA’s Madden NFL series continues to set records. Madden NFL 22 launched in August and as per The NPD Group’s data (via ResetEra), it was the best-selling title for the month and the fourth best-selling game year-to-date. This also marks the 22nd consecutive year that a Madden NFL title has topped the sales charts in its debut month.
Madden NFL 22 takes No.1 in record August | US Monthly Charts

It was a record August for games in the US, with consumer spending reaching $4.4 billion, a 7% increase year-on-year, according to the latest NPD data. Year-to-date spending reached $37.9 billion, which is a 13% rise compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, hardware spending increased 45% year-on-year, to...
NPD Group: Best Selling Games of August Include Madden NFL 22, Ghost of Tsushima

Fall is nearly upon us, and with it comes the arrival of numerous highly anticipated games set to launch over the next few months. Last month had some prominent game releases as well, with the NPD Group releasing their charts for the best-selling games of August 2021. To the surprise of no one, Madden NFL 22 emerged as the top selling game of last month, and has climbed to the number four spot for the best-selling games of 2021. Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima, which saw the release of its Director’s Cut last month, reappeared near the top of the charts by coming in second, while fellow August release Humankind debuted at fourth. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales rounded out the top five by reaching the third and fifth spots respectively.
NBA 2K22 Review – Life Is More Than Just Basketball

The NBA 2K franchise has been one of tremendous highs and incredible lows. I suppose the same can be said of all sports games, but Visual Concepts’ basketball series tends to be more thoroughly scrutinized than others. Sure, most would argue it’s probably earned that (dis)honor, thanks in large part to NBA 2K’s growing propensity to microtransactions. But there’s also no denying that for years the on-court action itself has been getting stale. Or – in the worst-case scenarios – the gameplay has even regressed.
Ubisoft’s Riders Republic is a Hella Good Time

Riders Republic is kind of like Forza Horizon but with extreme sports, and it’s kind of great! We have poured hours into the Beta, so check out our thoughts before the game releases this fall. Combining a bunch of sports, the game allows you to personalize the way you play....
Monster Hunter Rise Announced Mega Man Collab

Update To Add Iconic Mega Man Companion Dog Rush As Costume. Monster Hunter Rise has just announced their latest collab: a Mega Man themed update to the game. This will be the latest addition to their collab collection, previously ranging from Okami to Street Fighter. With the Mega Man collab...
Astro A40 TR X-Edition & Razer Kaira Pro Headsets Are a Whopping $40 off This Weekend

Plenty of Deals on Now for Razer (And Other) Gaming Accessories. The best time of year is coming…you know, the one where you can sit on your couch or at your desk gaming for hours and hours completely guilt free. It’s getting chilly and no one expects your company at a BBQ or the beach. Ah yes, freedom. That said, there’s not a whole lot of that happening if you don’t have the proper accessories that will help you achieve your hopes and dreams (in the gaming world at least). Whether you’re looking for a new, ergonomic mouse or a headset that isn’t blown out in one ear, or even a new controller that doesn’t have sticky buttons, we’ve got you covered. Yes, this fall and winter season are going to be all about that gaming after all!
Jackbox Party 8 Announces Release Date Of October 14th

Popular Party Game Franchise to Welcome Five New Games Next Month. The Jackbox Party 8 game will arrive on all major platforms starting October 14th, as announced recently by Jackbox Games. The latest addition to the Jackbox Party franchise will add five new exciting games for fun for up to 10 players.
Lemnis Gate Has a Confusing, but Wild Time Loop Concept

Later this month, a new game born of a very inspired idea will be out. Lemnis Gate is a first-person shooter, but also a turn-based strategy game. It is hard to grasp through words, but once you see it, it should make sense. Basically, each player will have a 25...
NFL player offers to help EA fix Madden 22 problems

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert offered to help out the Madden 22 dev team in fixing the problems currently hankering the game. On August 7, NFL QB Kurt Benkert fought against the stigma of being an athlete who is also involved in the world of gaming and esports. He offered a defense of gaming being a waste of time, and shared his story of how gaming is a positive part of his life.
