Newport, OR

Bad Traffic Crash in South Beach – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

newslincolncounty.com
 5 days ago

1:45pm Report of a vehicle rolling over a possible pedestrian at a mobile home park south of Newport off 101and SE 123rd. A woman was hit by a vehicle leaving her with terrible injuries to one of her legs. Fire-Rescue is racing to the scene. After they arrived they found the injured woman bleeding badly. They summoned a medical helicopter to transport her to an urban hospital. The chopper is taking off and flying to the scene but it’s coming from the valley – run time of about 40 minutes.

