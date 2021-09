The Aggies opened the season with a road loss to Furman. It was the Aggies first loss in the season opener in 9 years. Both teams had two turnovers apiece. Furman scored off both of A&T's turnovers. A&T scored zero points on Furman turnovers. The Aggies had a chance to cut the lead to five with a field goal with seven minutes remaining. A successful field goal would mean the Aggies did not need a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to tie. They would only need a touchdown to win. Instead, the Aggies got a bobbled snap and no points in a crucial time of the game. Yet, the Aggies almost pulled out a miracle come-from-behind win before falling short to Furman, 29-18, at Paladin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO