PIRATE GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS TO A TIE WITH MELROSE
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team was missing four starters but found a way to battle to a 1-1 overtime tie with the Melrose Dutchmen in a Section 8A matchup in Melrose. It was an even first half, but Crookston wasn't able to get the offense going. Late in the first half, with three minutes left, Melrose scored the first goal of the game for a 1-0 lead. "We have seven players out for injuries/sickness resulting in a lot of people playing in different positions and giving more people opportunities to see varsity time," said Pirate Coach Sarah Reese.
