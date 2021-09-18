PIRATE GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS TO A TIE WITH MELROSE

After 100 minutes, Sayreville and New Brunswick had to settle for a 3-3 draw. Both teams had chances to win the game in extra time, but none of the opportunities paid off. New Brunswick had the best look in double overtime, with a shot that banged off the post and bounced away. Sayreville had the better play overall in both overtime periods, but none of its runs connected and no shots were able to get by New Brunswick keeper Salma Ibrahim, who came up with 20 stops.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO